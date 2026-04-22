bigger, better burger chan
Houston's most customizable burger joint is coming to the Heights in May
One of Houston’s best burger joints will soon open a second location. Burger Chan is coming to the Heights.
The restaurant has claimed the former Be More Pacific space at 506 Yale St. for a new location that’s expected to open in May. Partners Roveen Abante and Ryan Stewart, who acquired a majority of the restaurant from founders Diane and Willet Feng last year, said they received an overwhelming number of customer requests for a Heights location.
“We’re incredibly grateful for the customers who participated in our poll and shared their thoughts,” Stewart said about the results of an online poll. “Their feedback confirmed what we were already feeling: the Heights is the right next step for Burger Chan.”
Thankfully, Abante and Stewert confirm that the new Burger Chan will serve the exact same menu as the Galleria-area location that opened in 2019. The build-your-own format allows diners to create their perfect combo from two patty sizes, four buns, four cheeses, and more than a dozen vegetables and sauces, including favorites like charred jalapenos, sambal mayo, and scallion aioli.
In a 2023 clip that’s been viewed more than 300,000 times, YouTube food star Mike Chen created a burger topped with 17 ingredients. Houston influencer Shawn the Food Sheep ranks Burger Chan as his favorite in Houston.
“For longtime fans, nothing about the food is changing,” Abante added. “We’re bringing the full burgerchan experience to the Heights … just in a bigger space with a few new ways to enjoy it. Our goal is to build an amazing and scalable brand while retaining the original vision of Willet and Diane. They built something great and we just want everyone to experience it.”
Since the new location is larger than the Galleria-area store, it will have a dedicated bar area, complete with cocktails and happy hour. It will also sport a new logo that will guide Burger Chan’s identity for this location and beyond.