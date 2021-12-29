Texas' spectacular skywalk elevates our top travel stories of 2021

Even though Houston is a terrific place to live (obviously), sometimes it's nice to get away. Indeed, Houstonians are a well-traveled group that are eager to explore the latest hotspots in Texas and beyond.

After spending most of 2020 at home, readers demonstrated their excitement for traveling by reading articles about an exciting park in San Antonio, luxury hotels in Dallas, and quiet cabins in Brazos Valley. Discounts on airfare and new routes to exciting escapes always sparks plenty of interest.

Looking ahead to 2022, we'll be heading south on I-45 to visit a new Galveston hotel with ocean views and serious food and beverage talent. Because the only way to find out if a Bobby Heugel martini tastes better while smelling salt air is to experience it firsthand.

1. Spectacular skywalk opens for treetop strolls at expansive Texas land bridge. The Skywalk, an elevated walkway at Phil Hardberger Park in San Antonio, helps reclaim natural habitats and provides a safe area above a stretch of Wurzbach Parkway for pedestrians and wildlife to cross between the two parts of the 330-acre park.

2. Low-cost airline launches direct flights from Houston to hot destinations. The new routes made it even easier to fly away to Vegas and Cancun.

3. Luxury bus service drives into Houston with $15 fares to top Texas destinations. Amenities include free Wi-Fi, power outlets, onboard entertainment, complimentary snacks and water, and no baggage fees.

4. Historic Galveston hotel renovation makes waves with 2 Houston hospitality superstars. The hotel's partners have strong Galveston ties, but it's the food and beverage program overseen by Justin Yu and Bobby Heugel that will help draw Houstonians to the property.

5. Houston airport lands title as best and cleanest in the U.S. Notably, Houston is the only U.S. city to have two airports in the Best Airports in North America and Cleanest Airports categories.

6. 3 top Texas hotels claim coveted spots on new Conde Nast Traveler Hot List. Locals looking for a getaway could visit any of these spots in Austin and Dallas that made the prestigious list of 69 best new hotels from around the world.

7. Lush Houston-area paradise blooms on new list of best state parks in the U.S. As visitors are no doubt aware, Brazos Bend is home to a diverse mix of wildlife including deer, armadillos, birds, river otters, and, most notably, a host of alligators.

8. United resumes nonstop service from Houston to this cool city. Back in April, the resumption of non-stop service to Anchorage served as a sign that Americans were ready to travel again.

9. New tiny cabin getaway offers big escape in wooded Brazos Valley. Nestled in Navasota, Texas, the 142-acre property boasts 34 two-person cabins featuring a queen bed and 12 four-person cabins with queen bunks.

10. United Airlines launches 'Pi Day' sale from Houston with fares starting at $31.40. The one-day only event offered discounted tickets to prime destinations across the country.