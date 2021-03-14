United Airlines launches 'Pi Day' sale from Houston with fares starting at $31.40

Last-minute spring break travelers, take note: United Airlines has announced a one-day sale just in time for the holiday. The airline, which boasts a major hub in Houston, is launching a Pi Day sale for March 14 (3/14 — see what they did there?). Fares from Houston start at a very low — and clever — $31.40 for a one-way ticket.

United’s rapid-fire sale runs from 5:30 pm Sunday, March 14 through midnight Monday, March 15; details can be found here.

Low-cost destinations ($31.40/one-way) from Houston include:

Little Rock, Arkansas

McAllen, Texas

Memphis, Tennessee

Midland, Texas

New Orleans

Oklahoma City

Pensacola, Florida

San Antonio

Tulsa, Oklahoma

One-way fares from Houston then jump to $49 (example: various Louisiana locations); $89 (Destin, Florida or St. Louis for starters); $109 (Chicago, Miami, Savannah, Georgia or Orlando, Florida); $119 (Las Vegas, Phoenix); $129 (New York, Los Angeles); and $139 (San Francisco, Seattle).

Meanwhile, Austinites can jet to Houston for $31.40. Austin destinations (one-way) then jump to $109 (Chicago; Denver); $119 (Los Angeles); $129 (San Francisco, Washington D.C.); and $139 (New York/Newark-EWR).

Travelers can also use miles for this sale, redemptions start at, natch, 3,140 miles.

Restrictions apply; for a full list of Pi Day flights, visit the official site.