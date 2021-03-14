Home » Travel
pi in the sky

United Airlines launches 'Pi Day' sale from Houston with fares starting at $31.40

United launches 'Pi Day' sale with Houston fares starting at $31.40

By
United Airlines Boeing 787 Dreamliner, September 2017
Fly on Pi Day for as little as $31.40 (naturally). Courtesy photo

Last-minute spring break travelers, take note: United Airlines has announced a one-day sale just in time for the holiday. The airline, which boasts a major hub in Houston, is launching a Pi Day sale for March 14 (3/14 — see what they did there?). Fares from Houston start at a very low — and clever — $31.40 for a one-way ticket.

United’s rapid-fire sale runs from 5:30 pm Sunday, March 14 through midnight Monday, March 15; details can be found here.

Low-cost destinations ($31.40/one-way) from Houston include:

  • Little Rock, Arkansas
  • McAllen, Texas
  • Memphis, Tennessee
  • Midland, Texas
  • New Orleans
  • Oklahoma City
  • Pensacola, Florida
  • San Antonio
  • Tulsa, Oklahoma

One-way fares from Houston then jump to $49 (example: various Louisiana locations); $89 (Destin, Florida or St. Louis for starters); $109 (Chicago, Miami, Savannah, Georgia or Orlando, Florida); $119 (Las Vegas, Phoenix); $129 (New York, Los Angeles); and $139 (San Francisco, Seattle).

Meanwhile, Austinites can jet to Houston for $31.40. Austin destinations (one-way) then jump to $109 (Chicago; Denver); $119 (Los Angeles); $129 (San Francisco, Washington D.C.); and $139 (New York/Newark-EWR).

Travelers can also use miles for this sale, redemptions start at, natch, 3,140 miles.

Restrictions apply; for a full list of Pi Day flights, visit the official site

Read These Next
Dog in front of "be kind be safe" floral wall in Plano
Plano blooms with an array of outdoor activities this spring
United Airlines Boeing 787 Dreamliner, September 2017
United launches sunny sale to warm destinations starting at $38
Inn on Barons Creek
The top 5 reasons to plan a 'workcation' in Fredericksburg