New tiny cabin getaway offers big escape in wooded Brazos Valley

As Texans venture out for vacation during the COVID-19 pandemic, concerns are arising over the safety of hotels and even Airbnb locales. Now, a Brooklyn, New York-based company is offering Houstonians a socially distanced travel option with a chance to unplug.

Getaway, which offers a nationwide chain of tiny cabin resorts called Outposts, has unveiled its largest site to date. Nestled in Navasota, Texas — about an hour from Houston in the Brazos Valley— the new 142-acre Outpost boasts 34 two-person cabins featuring a queen bed, and 12 four-person cabins with queen bunks. Rents start at $99 per night.

The cabins are meant to be diminutive at some 200 square feet, but are meant to create a “mindful escape” within and in the wooded acreage. Techies take note: no WiFi is available at the Outpost and a lockboxes are available to store electronic devices. A few of the amenities include: a private bathroom, sink, two-burner stove, drinking water, and cooking tools.

So why choose a tiny cabin with no plug-in play over a lavish hotel? Getaway pitches the following reasons to go cozy:

Guests travel to Getaway is via car, not plane — all Outposts are located less than a two-hour drive from major cities.

Getaway cabins are naturally socially distant — they are secluded, private and located between 40 to 200 feet from other cabins.

There’s contact-free check-in and check-out and no communal spaces for guests to gather.

Outposts are operating at reduced capacity (50 percent) so there are less guests at an Outpost at any given time.

Getaway has intensified routine cleaning procedures to ensure cabins are more deeply disinfected.

Getaway is designed to encourage people to reflect quietly, and to themselves or with their immediate friends or family.

“Getaway was created with a sense of purposeful isolation in mind. Our cabins are located among the peace, solitude and tranquility of nature, providing a much-needed emotional and spiritual break during times like these,” said Jon Staff, CEO and founder of Getaway, in a statement. “Getaway is a viable option for those looking to spend a few days in nature, and we want to be a resource to people who need time away. We look forward to welcoming guests from the Houston area to our new Outpost.”

The Navasota site makes the 11th Getaway Outpost in the nation. The chain also has sites in Austin-San Antonio; Dallas; Boston; Cleveland; Pittsburgh, Los Angeles, New York, Portland, Oregon; and Washington, D.C.