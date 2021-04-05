Spectacular skywalk opens for treetop strolls at expansive Texas land bridge

An impressive and unique public works project to bridge the natural and human realms is getting a sky-high addition that will elevate nature walks to a whole new level.

The Skywalk, the elevated walkway at the newly revealed Robert L.B. Tobin Land Bridge at Phil Hardberger Park in San Antonio, officially has opened to the public. The opening of the Skywalk marks an end to construction on the land bridge, which helps reclaim natural habitats and provides a safe area above a stretch of Wurzbach Parkway for pedestrians and wildlife to cross between the two parts of the 330-acre park.

Former San Antonio Mayor Phil Hardberger and other community leaders, including Mayor Ron Nirenberg, celebrated the official opening of the Skywalk – which gently slopes up 18 feet off the ground — with a stroll through the treetops.

The Skywalk will connect pedestrians through the forest canopy to the top of the land bridge and is accessible from the Water Loop trail.

The land bridge project — the largest in the U.S. — was a public-private endeavor funded through both donations and the portion approved by voters as part of the 2017-2022 bond package.

The opening ceremony for the Skywalk represented the first formal ceremony for the land bridge, as officials held off hosting any events when the land bridge opened in December because of COVID-19 safety concerns.

The Skywalk will be accessible to the public during park hours, from sunrise to sunset every day.