Luxury bus service drives into Houston with $15 fares to top Texas destinations

A luxury bus line just rolled out its nonstop service in Houston, Dallas, Austin, College Station, and Waco.

Orlando, Florida-based RedCoach, which launched in 2010, announced its entry into the Texas market on Monday, October 18. To celebrate the Texas expansion, RedCoach is offering $15 fares for in-state routes from now until November 16. Typically, fares start at $25 and fluctuate based on demand. The maximum one-way fare is $60, and the maximum round-trip fare is $120.

Each motorcoach contains 26 reclining seats. Amenities include free Wi-Fi, power outlets, onboard entertainment, complimentary snacks and water, and no baggage fees.

RedCoach competes against Dallas-based Vonlane, which serves Dallas, Fort Worth, Austin, Houston, and San Antonio. RedCoach bills itself as an affordable option for luxury transportation. (But where's the love for Fort Worth and San Antonio?)

“Texas has grown tremendously over the past decade, and as more people and businesses migrate to the state, it makes sense for RedCoach to bring a new way of travel to the market,” Florencia Cirigliano, vice president of marketing at RedCoach, says in a news release.

RedCoach’s nonstop routes in Texas connect:

Houston with Austin, College Station, Dallas, and Waco.

Dallas with Austin, College Station, Houston, and Waco.

Austin with Dallas, Houston, and Waco.

College Station with Dallas and Houston.

Waco with Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

Here are RedCoach’s pickup and drop-off points in Texas:

Houston — Residence Inn Houston Downtown/Convention Center, 904 Dallas St.

Dallas — Curbside adjacent to Café Herrera and Omni Dallas Hotel entrance, 593 S. Lamar St.

Austin — Embassy Suites by Hilton, 300 S. Congress Ave.

College Station — Texas A&M University’s Wisenbaker Engineering Building, 188 Bizzell St.

Waco — Tiger Mart, 1020 S. Fifth St.

“It is important to RedCoach that our passengers experience stress-free travel, which is why we require passengers to arrive only 15 minutes before departure. But most importantly, we believe everyone deserves a comfortable travel experience at an affordable rate,” Cirigliano says.