United resumes nonstop service from Houston to this cool city

Houstonians looking to escape the summer heat will soon have an easier path to Alaska. United Airlines announced that it will resume non-stop service between George Bush Intercontinental Airport and Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport beginning in June.

The route is part of United's response to increased consumer demand. Overall, the airline will operate 67 percent of its domestic schedule and 60 percent of its overall network schedule compared to June 2019.

“As leisure travel continues to return this summer, we are adding more flights to our June schedule to national parks, Alaska, Hawaii, Florida and other popular destinations,” said Ankit Gupta, vice president of domestic planning and scheduling at United, in a statement. “Ramping up to over 3,500 total daily flights across the system this June underscores the continued demand for leisure travel and our responsiveness to meeting that demand.”

A representative tells CultureMap the flights will continue throughout the summer travel season. Prices vary, but travelers can expect to pay around $575 for a basic economy ticket on the seven hour flight.

“We are seeing pent-up demand for leisure travel and the addition of Houston to Anchorage to our summer schedule is part of our ongoing strategy to capitalize on the demand,” United corporate communications manager David Gonzalez writes in an email.

Once Texans arrive in the Last Frontier, they can easy move between the state's two largest cities by taking advantage of United's new flight between Anchorage and Fairbanks.