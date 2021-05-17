Low-cost airline launches direct flights from Houston to hot destinations

A low-cost air carrier has Houston in its flight plan, announcing new flights to a sunny hot spot and a scorching sin city.

Minneapolis-based Sun Country Airlines has announced a new presence at George Bush Intercontinental Airport, with direct flights now underway. New nonstop flights from IAH include travel to the following destinations:

Cancun: Cancun International Airport (CUN)

Service begins May 27 and operates twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays. One-way fares start at $129.

Las Vegas: McCarran International Airport (LAS)

Service begins September 2 and operates twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays. One-way fares start at $59.

Additionally, Sun Country has now launched direct flights from its home hub of Minneapolis to Bush IAH. These flights run twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays; one-way fares as low as $49.

“We know that so many people are excited to start traveling again, and we’re happy to be able to offer direct service from the Twin Cities to Houston, and from Houston to two exciting vacation destinations, Cancun and Las Vegas,” said Sun Country Airlines chief revenue officer, Grant Whitney, in a statement. “We’re confident IAH passengers will appreciate our brand of convenient, affordable travel and enjoy onboard amenities such as free streaming in-flight entertainment and reclining seats.”

Elsewhere in Texas, Sun Country has begun flights from Dallas Fort-Worth International Airport to John Wayne Airport (SNA) in Santa Ana, California. The service runs twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays with fares starting at $49 .

DFW Airport flights also head to sunny Puerto Vallarta, in Mexico, specifically Licenciado Gustavo Díaz Ordaz International Airport (PVR). Those flights begin May 28, running twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays. One-way fares start at $149.

The airline is also beginning service from San Antonio International Airport to Cancun’s Cancun International Airport, beginning May 28. Service runs twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays with fares starting at $129.