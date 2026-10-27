coming in 2027
Uchi's izakaya bellies up to new River Oaks mixed-use development
Austin-based Hai Hospitality is bringing another concept to Houston. Uchibā, the bar-forward sibling of Uchi and Uchiko, will open in the RO mixed-use development in late 2027.
First opened in Dallas in 2019, Uchibā means “Uchi bar.” The concept is inspired by Japanese izakayas with a menu that includes yakitori grill items, baos and buns, dumplings, and sushi. Uchi classics like madai crudo, hama chili, and Brussels sprouts are also available. Those dishes are paired with cocktails, Japanese whisky, sake, wine, beer, and non-alcoholic options.
The restaurant will occupy 4,400 square feet. It will offer 125 interior seats, 36 patio seats, 11 at the sushi bar and 17 at the beverage bar. Hai’s internal design team is working with architecture firm the Aria Group and interior designers Maybe Sometimes Studio on the restaurant’s design.
Hai has a significant presence in Houston, with high-end sushi restaurant Uchi, its live-fire sibling Uchiko, tasting counter Oheya, and two locations of Loro, its fast casual, Asian-influenced smokehouse.
“Houstonians are passionate, engaged diners who have embraced us from day one, so this city has truly helped shape who we are as a group,” Hai founding chef Tyson Cole said in a statement. “Bringing Uchibā here feels like a natural next chapter for a town that means so much to us.”
The RO is Transwestern’s 17-acre mixed-use development that’s currently under construction at the corner of Buffalo Speedway and West Alabama. The Birdsall, a 34-story luxury hotel and condo tower from Auberge Resorts Collection, will anchor The RO.
To date, Uchibā is the second restaurant that’s been announced for the development. Relish Restaurant and Bar will close its current location on Westheimer this month and reopen at the RO at some point in 2027.