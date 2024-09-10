smoking on kirby
Beard Award-winning chefs' Asian smokehouse opens new Houston location
The wait is nearly over for the second Houston-area location of Asian-inspired smokehouse Loro. It will make its debut on Saturday, September 28.
Part of Hai Hospitality, the company behind Japanese restaurants Uchi and Uchiko, James Beard Award winners Aaron Franklin (Franklin Barbecue) and Tyson Cole (Uchi) teamed up to open the first Loro in 2018. The restaurant blends Franklin's expertise in smoked meats with Cole's ability to use Asian flavors and techniques in creative ways.
Signature items at the fast casual restaurant include sweet corn fritters, smoked prime bavette, a cheeseburger topped with red onion-brisket jam, and kaarage with chili aioli. Pair them with wine, beer, or boozy slushes such as the signature frozen gin and tonic.
The Kirby location will open with a few exclusive menu items. They are:
- Pork Tostadas made with corn tortillas, crème fraîche, shishito salsa verde
- Smoked Shishito Queso with wonton chips and kimchee furikake (pulled pork or brisket available for an additional fee)
- Oak Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich with sesame slaw and smoked pepper BBQ sauce
- Double Smash Burger with yuzu-Thousand Island dressing, American cheese, and grilled onions.
For dessert, Loro Kirby will be the first restaurant in the growing mini-chain to serve Dole Whip soft serve with yuzu marmalade and candied pineapple.
Loro Kirby will also offer a discounted lunch feature. The lunch two step will give diners their choices of sandwich — smash burger, chicken sandwich, or pulled pork — and a half side — crispy Potatoes, Texas sweet corn, or cabbage salad — for $15. Happy hour, served Monday through Friday from 2-6 pm, offers other discounts on food and drinks.
The rest of the menu will be familiar to anyone who has visited the Heights location that opened in 2022. That includes meat plates and rice bowls built around a range of proteins that include crispy Szechuan tofu, Malaysian curry chicken, curry-marinated shrimp, char siew pork belly, and oak-smoked salmon. Salad options include the Loro wedge (topped with brisket burnt ends) and a chilled ginger noodle salad.
Located near Rice Village at 5333 Kirby Drive, the new Loro has been two years in the making. It occupies a new development on the site of a former paint and body shop. The restaurant will seat 120 inside and 70 more on a shaded, dog-friendly patio. An outdoor waiting area is also shaded and has its own bar to keep people properly hydrated.
“Houston really embraced our first Loro location in the Heights that we decided pretty early on that we wanted to open another location in the city,” Cole said in a statement. “This location will feature a variety of fan favorite dishes along with some new options guests will only find at Kirby.”
The restaurant will celebrate opening day with $5 boozy slushies. The first 100 diners will receive branded Yeti cups.