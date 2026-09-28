on the rise
Love Croissants opens first stand-alone bakery with Heights drive-through
A growing Houston croissant bakery will finally have a permanent home. Love Croissants will open its first stand-alone location in the Heights this Thursday, October 1.
Located just off Durham Dr. at 801 W. 16th St., the new Love Croissants location is the latest opening from Omar Pereney, the veteran Houston chef and restaurant consultant who assumed control of Weights + Measures earlier this year and opened Petit Lucie, a French-inspired cafe, in Market Square Park this May. The opening builds on the success of Love Croissant’s original location at Weights + Measures as well as its wholesale business that supplies pastries to more than 60 coffee shops across the Houston area.
Of course, diners will find Love Croissants’ full menu that includes classics such as a butter croissant and pain au chocolat as well as heartier fare like turkey with goat cheese and jalapeno beef sausage with cheddar. It also offers croissant pastries such as the berry lime crumble tart and the strawberry guava tart.
The Heights location will expand these offerings with a new line of croissant-based sandwiches. Choices include a breakfast croissant (scrambled eggs, cheddar, onion jam, spicy aioli, and arugula), the turkey avocado club (Bar-A-BBQ smoked turkey, avocado, gouda, honey mustard, and arugula); and a PB&J made with strawberry jelly.
Pereney worked with Houston’s Gin Design Group to create the interior of the tidy, 1,500-square-foot space. Designed primarily for to-go orders — either via walk-in or its drive-through lane — the cafe only offers eight seats across four tables.
The drive-through lane will also allow Love Croissants to stay open until midnight on Friday and Saturday to satisfy late-night croissant cravings. Regular hours will be 6:30 am-7 pm.
“Love Croissants has always been about creating moments of joy through pastries and hospitality,” Pereney said in a statement. “This new space gives us the opportunity to build on what people already love about the concept while introducing something new and creating a place that feels approachable, welcoming and connected to the Heights.”
Love Croissants will celebrate its grand opening on Saturday, October 10. Follow it on social media for more details.