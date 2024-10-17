34-story boutique hotel
Posh boutique hotel checks in to new River Oaks mixed-use development
A new boutique hotel and private residences is slated to open in 2027 at The RO, a highly anticipated mixed-use project by Transwestern Development that will transform 17 acres near Greenway Plaza and River Oaks.
The Birdsall, Auberge Resorts Collection, will rise 34 stories with 105 guest rooms and 44 private residences. Hotel accommodations will range from 413-square-foot studio rooms to a 2,548-square-foot presidential suite. On the top floors, buyers may opt for two, three, or four-bedroom condos with floor-to-ceiling windows, skyline views, and exclusive amenities.
Houston-based Dillon Kyle Architects has been tapped to lead the residential design that's inspired by the luxuriousness typical of homes in nearby River Oaks. Each three- and four-bedroom unit will enjoy private elevator access to their units. Amenities for residents include a swimming pool, outdoor entertainment deck, summer kitchen, game room, and lounge, along with spaces for wellness, fitness, recreation, and pets.
More than half of The Birdsall’s first floor will be dedicated to a private members’ club. Hotel guests, residents, and club members will have access to the club’s garden, community living room, European-style café, bar, library, and a patio terrace for outdoor dining. The first floor will also house a new restaurant that's expected to be a destination in its own right.
No high-end retreat is complete with a spa, and The Birdsall’s will include 11 spa treatment rooms, a vitality pool, a cold plunge pool, relaxation rooms, and locker rooms with steam and sauna. Patrons can take advantage of customized wellness programs that may include bodywork, skincare, and recovery. Cardio, weight training, performance-enhancing equipment, and movement studios will be available in the Fitness Center.
The Birdsall’s name pays homage to the area, taking its name from Birdsall Briscoe, the architect who designed several of the River Oaks’ homes that are now listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
This will be Auberge Resorts Collection’s first property in Houston, joining other locations such as the Commodore Perry in Austin and Dallas’ Bowie House. Auberge Resorts Collection is owned by the Friedken Group, a privately held consortium of automotive, hospitality, entertainment, sports and adventure companies. Global architectural firm Kohn Pedersen Fox (KPF) is leading the project, with hotel interiors by Roman and Williams.
“Houston is a particularly meaningful city for Auberge Resorts Collection and for me personally,” Dan Friedkin, chairman of the Auberge Resorts Collection, said in a statement. “As we continue Auberge’s strategic expansion into key urban markets, we are thrilled to add a new city property on The Friedkin Group’s home soil and pleased for this opportunity to celebrate what makes Houston such a wonderful destination with every touchpoint of our extraordinary new hotel, residences, and private members’ club.”
Transwestern Development announced the creation of The RO earlier this year, envisioning the transformation of the former Exxon research facility on Buffalo Speedway into a walkable, vibrant neighborhood that reflects the natural beauty of River Oaks.