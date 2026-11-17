an impressive donation
Houston Restaurant Weeks serves up more than $2M for local food banks
Houstonians did a lot of good by dining out during Houston Restaurants Weeks. The 2026 edition of the annual charity dining event donated $2,012,076 to the Houston Food Bank and other regional food banks, organizer the Cleverley Stone Foundation announced.
That’s up from $1.65 million in 2025 and essentially tied with the $2,013,318 raised in 2024. The event raised more than $1.8 million in 2023. This year’s donation comes from the 556,118 meals sold by participating restaurants during the event, according to a release. The Houston Food Bank turns each dollar raised into three meals for people who need assistance.
"Houston strong was the theme of this year's Houston Restaurant Weeks, and Houston showed up. Our restaurants sold more meals than in any year in our history, and the result is more than six million meals for our neighbors. On behalf of every participating restaurant, thank you. We cannot do this without you," Katie Stone Cappuccio, president of the Cleverley Stone Foundation, said in a statement.
Founded by the late Cleverley Stone and continued by her daughter Katie Stone Cappuccio through the foundation, Houston Restaurant Weeks partners with local restaurants to raise money for the Houston Food Bank. Participating establishments serve prix fixe menus at set price points that trigger a corresponding donation to the foundation, which then makes a donation to the Food Bank. In 2026, restaurants offered $25 lunch and brunch menus and $39 and $55 dinner menus that resulted in $1, $3, and $5 donations.
Overall, Houston Restaurant Weeks has raised over $25 million for the Food Bank, resulting in more than 70 million meals.
"Houston Restaurant Weeks is the largest annual fundraiser for the Houston Food Bank, and this year's gift comes when families need it most,” Houston Food Bank CEO Brian Greene added. “Every dollar provides three meals for our neighbors. We are grateful to Katie Stone, The Cleverley Stone Foundation, and every restaurant and diner who made this possible."
The foundation also shared the 10 restaurants that made the largest donations to the event. Once again, B&B Butchers, Ben Berg’s flagship steakhouse on Washington Ave., took the top spot. Kirkwood, the newly opened restaurant in the Energy Corridor, took No. 2, making it the largest donation among first-time participants.
- B&B Butchers & Restaurant - $49,885
- Kirkwood - $31,160
- Mastro's Steakhouse - $30,425
- Toca Madera - $29,205
- Brennan's of Houston - $28,740
- MAD - $28,116
- Marmo - $26,184
- Annabelle Brasserie - $24,434
- Traveler's Table - $23,875
- BCN Taste & Tradition - $22,033