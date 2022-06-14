Acclaimed Houston bar scores city's first-ever national James Beard Award

A select group of Texas chefs, a bartender, and a food writer are sporting shiny new medals this evening. They are the winners of this year’s James Beard Awards.

Between a media awards ceremony held on Saturday, June 11 and the restaurant and chef awards ceremony on Monday, June 13, five Texans won awards. They are:

Austin chef Edgar Rico (Nixta Taqueria) for Emerging Chef

Outstanding Chef went to Mashama Bailey of The Grey in Savannah, Georgia. Phoenix-based chef Chris Bianco won Outstanding Restaurateur.

Julep’s victory is particularly meaningful for Houston. It’s the first time a Bayou City establishment has won a Beard Award in one of the national categories. The Southern bar is riding a high: Julep just landed at No. 46 on a new list of the 50 best bars in North America.

In her acceptance speech, Julep owner Alba Huerta thanked the city of Houston for “loving immigrants like me, like my family, welcoming us, and giving us the path to opening our own businesses.”

Her fellow Texans showed similar levels of gratitude for their victories. Rico dedicated his award to “all the taqueros out there in the world.” De La Vega thanked her husband, her daughters, and “my country of Mexico for teaching me and having the opportunity to teach all I know.”

Considered the Oscars of the food world, the James Beard Award recognize chefs and other culinary professionals in a wide range of categories that include Outstanding Restaurant, Best New Restaurant, Outstanding Pastry Chef, and more. Overall, Texans received nominations in six national categories in the Restaurant and Chef Awards, and six chefs from five restaurants competed for Best Chef: Texas.

Texas became its own region following the 2019 awards; this year is the first time it has awarded a winner in this category.

Media awards, held during a separate ceremony, recognize authors, journalists, and broadcasters for everything from food criticism to podcasts.

The Beard Foundation did not give out awards in 2020 or 2021. This year’s awards reflect new eligibility guidelines for nominees and a new panel of voters. The results produced a more diverse group of nominees and winners (Full disclosure: this author participated in that process and voted on some of the categories in the awards).