hrw menu day 2026
11 eateries participating in Houston Restaurant Weeks for the first time
July 15 is always a special day for Houstonians who love a dining deal, because it’s the day when Houston Restaurant Weeks reveals the first group of participating establishments for its annual charity dining event, which takes places from August 1 through Labor Day (Monday, September 7).
For those unfamiliar with the event, over 300 individual restaurant locations — ranging from Michelin-recognized establishments such as BCN, Le Jardinier, and Bludorn to 21 locations of Saltgrass Steak House — serve prix fixe menus, divided into two- or three-course lunch and brunches ($25) and three- or four-course dinner menus ($39 or $55). For each menu sold, the participating restaurants make a donation of $1, $3, or $5 to the Cleverley Stone Foundation, which makes a corresponding donation to the Houston Food Bank — more than $1.6 million in 2025.
Prior to her death in 2020, HRW founder Cleverley Stone described the event as a “win-win-win.” That is, a win for the restaurants who turned the traditionally slow month of August into a busy time. A win for diners who got good deals on meals at some of the city’s top restaurants. And a win for the Houston Food Bank, which turns every dollar raised into three meals for Houstonians in need.
Part of the event’s appeal is that it gives diners the ability to explore new restaurants at a fixed cost. Towards that end, CultureMap has compiled a list of several of the first-time participants to help guide people’s selections. Diners are encouraged to keep checking the HRW website, because more establishments will be added between now and August 1.
Anthony’s New York Italian
Russo’s New York Pizzeria chef-owner Anthony Russo showcases his love for Italian-American cuisine at this recently-opened River Oaks restaurant that’s serving both a three-course lunch and a three-course, $55 dinner. The menus offer many of the restaurants signature items, including truffle mushroom arancini, beef carpaccio, wagyu lasagna, chicken parmesan, and the essential pistachio tiramisu.
Bar Xolo
The Mexico City-inspired dining bar in Montrose is serving both brunch and a three-course, $39 dinner, which leaves diners with a little extra money to sample the bar’s innovative cocktails. At dinner, look for dishes such as house made pickles, fries with cucumber aioli, octopus with mole blanco, and a Texas wagyu steak taco. Those looking to splurge should consider supplements such as a mole flight ($15) or adding caviar to the Pan de Merienda dessert ($25).
Chardon
This French restaurant in the Thompson Hotel is offering two-course lunch and brunch menus as well as a three-course, $55 dinner. Chef E.J. Miller and team go beyond the required three choices per course, offering five appetizer and entree options, including caramelized onion soup, chicken live mousse, escargot, beef cheek bourguignon, steak frites, and salted caramel profiteroles.
Eculent
Chef David Skinner’s wildly creative cocktail bar and restaurant in Kemah is serving a four-course, $55 dinner menu. Choices include many of the chef’s most popular creations, including his “picnic basket” with mini takes on the BLT, onion soup, and Caesar salad; smoking mushroom soup; shrimp in corn butter; and wild mushroom risotto.
Johnny Ritas Cocina y Cantina
The recently-opened Mexican restaurant in Lindale Park is serving a two-course lunch and a three-course, $39 dinner that offers five appetizers and five entrees. Choices include queso flameado, ceviche, tlayuda with barbacoa, enchiladas verde, chile rellenos, and slow cooked short ribs with mole pasilla.
Kirkwood
Houston businessman Mac Haik’s stylish Energy Corridor restaurant is serving a two-course lunch and a three-course, $55 dinner menu. Appetizer choices include shrimp cocktail, Caesar salad, beef tartare, and French onion soup. Continue with entrees such as steak frites, beef short rib, short rib ragu, or, for an extra $15 the signature duroc pork chop. We suggest the key lime coupe for dessert.
Lazy Lane
Located in Garden Oaks, the restaurant is serving a three-course brunch and a three-course, $55 dinner menu, both of which include a complimentary welcome cocktail. Choices include summer salad, Mediterranean hummus, cast iron brie, smoked bucatini pasta, dry-aged beef burger, and margarita pizza. Diners can also upgrade their dinner entree to scallops, filet mignon, snapper, or lamb rack for an additional fee. Diners may also add either a cheese and charcuterie platter or raw oysters to either brunch or dinner.
Mayahuel
The modern Mexican restaurant from star chef Luis Robledo Richards is a three-course, $55 dinner menu. Start with cantaloupe and burrata, avocado and sikil p’aak, or chilled tomato soup. Entree choices consist of bavette steak with mole, pan-seared redfish, and pibil pork tacos. Three dessert choices conclude the meal.
The Chef’s Table River Oaks
Chef Paul Friedman recently debuted this South African-inspired restaurant in the former Churrascos space at Westheimer and Shepherd. It is serving two-course lunch and brunch menus as well as a three-course, $55 dinner. Featured dishes include St. Louis-style ribs with guava barbecue sauce, South African kingclip with crab and lobster, steak Diane, and the chef’s signature sticky toffee pudding.
Toca Madera
The lively Mexican steakhouse is serving a three-course, $55 dinner menu. Starter choices include queso fundido, guacamole, and either a chopped or Caesar salad. Tacos, enchiladas, or a Mexican riff on chicken parm are available for an entree. Finish with churros, strawberry tres leches, sorbet, or chocolate mousse.
Zaranda
Hugo Ortega’s California-inspired restaurant is serving two-course lunch and bunch menus (dessert available for $10 more) as well as a three-course, $55 dinner. As with all of the chef’s restaurants, choices are extensive, with dinner offering diners their pic of seven appetizers and six entrees. Highlights include braised lamb empanadas, tuna crudo, a six-ounce serving of pichanha, and two seafood options — branzino or octopus — prepared in the restaurant’s namesake wire basket.