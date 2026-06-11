pizza party
LA-based group serves up sleek Italian eatery and bar to Uptown project
A Los Angeles-based hospitality group is bringing a new Italian restaurant and a cocktail bar to Uptown. Élephante and Bar Bambino, two concepts from the Wish You Were Here Group, are coming to Phase 2 of Central Park Post Oak, the 17-acre mixed-use development at 1990 Post Oak Blvd.
Inspired by coastal southern Italy, Élephante serves a wide-ranging menu of Italian fare that includes shareable appetizers, pastas, entrees, and pizza. Specific dishes mascarpone and prosecco arancini, fried calamari, meatballs, wild mushroom pizza, canestri in vodka sauce, and veal Milanese. Currently, Élephante has locations in Los Angeles and Scottsdale with plans to open in Dallas and Palm Beach.
Bar Bambino comes from Élephante’s Scottsdale location. Its cocktail menu offers elevated takes on classics such as a clarified paloma, an elderflower spritz, a smoked Old Fashioned, and four different espresso martinis. Pair them with bar bites such as shrimp cocktail, a cheeseburger, and “pollo frito,” the bar’s fancy chicken nuggets that are served with basil ranch and optional caviar.
Together they’ll occupy more than 13,000 square feet in greenspace at phase 2 of the development. Construction is expected to begin later this year with an opening targeted for 2028.
“I’ve always been drawn to places with unique energy and a cohesive community, and Houston has all of that and more. We’re thrilled to create a special hospitality experience with Élephante, and Bar Bambino at Central Park Post Oak, one of the city’s most exciting mixed-use destinations,” said Nick Mathers, founder of Wish You Were Here Group, in a statement. “This is a unique opportunity to create a new gathering space for the Houston community to connect, celebrate, and of course enjoy great food. The opportunity to build around such a vibrant park setting is incredibly compelling, and we are thrilled to partner with the amazing team at Fearon Hay to conceptualize, design and build the most unique Élephante to date.”
Both Élephante and Bar Bambino will join a number of other restaurants coming to phase 1 of Central Park Post Oak. They include:
- Buck & Rider, an Arizona-based seafood restaurant known for its oyster bar and lively brunch
- The Henry, the “ultimate neighborhood restaurant” from Flower Child owner Fox Restaurant Concepts
- Sparrow Italia, an Italian steakhouse from Toca Madera owner Noble 33
- Handies Douzo, the growing hand roll restaurant from Houston’s Duckstache Hospitality.
Announced in 2025, Central Park Post Oak will consist of three buildings with a combined 1.2 million square feet of office space separated by a three-acre lawn. Houston-based real estate development firm Midway, working with real estate investment firms 3Edgewood and Parkway, is developing the property. Construction on Phase 1 is expected to be completed in the fall of 2026 with the restaurants openings to follow.
“Élephante and Bar Bambino will elevate the culinary and social landscape of Central Park Post Oak and underscore the kind of experience-driven mix that we are creating,” said Midway executive Clayton Freels. “As Phase 2 takes shape, these concepts will build new energy around the green space and further strengthen the property as a destination for tenants, visitors, and the broader Uptown community.”