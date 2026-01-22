Uptown seafood spot
Lively new seafood restaurant rides into prime Houston location
An Arizona-based seafood restaurant has set its sights on Houston. Buck & Rider is the latest addition to Central Park Post Oak, a 17-acre mixed-use development in the Galleria area.
Part of Hi Noon Hospitality, Buck & Rider is a seafood restaurant with three locations in Arizona — Phoenix, North Scottsdale, and Gilbert — with an additional outpost coming soon to Naples, FL. It is known for its lively weekend brunch, daily happy hour, and globally-sourced seafood.
Ranked No. 16 on Yelp’s list of the top 20 oyster houses in America and Canada, meals at Buck & Rider could begin with cold seafood selections such as raw oysters, caviar, snow crab claws, or sushi. Entree choices include options such as shrimp scampi risotto, crab cakes, and daily fresh fish selections. To broaden its appeal, the restaurant also serves Black Angus steaks, pan-roasted chicken, and a burger.
Expected to open in fall 2027, the restaurant will occupy an approximately 9,300-square-foot, jewel box space at the corner of Ambassador Way and Post Oak Boulevard. It joins previously-announced restaurants: The Henry, the “ultimate neighborhood restaurant” from Arizona-based Fox Restaurant Concepts, and Sparrow Italia, an Italian steakhouse from Toca Madera owner Noble 33.
Buck & Rider will occupy a jewel box space across from The Annie Cafe.Rendering by BOLDRVIZ
“Houston, similar to Phoenix, has a diverse and growing food scene. We’re excited to expand Buck & Rider to another coastal city, following our first opening outside of Arizona in Naples, Florida later this year,” Adam Strecker, CEO and founding partner of Hi Noon Hospitality, said in a statement. “Our expansion to Houston is a strategic growth initiative to bring our proven concept to another market that shares our values of quality, hospitality and coastal culture.”
Announced last year, Central Park Post Oak will consist of three buildings with a combined 1.2 million square feet of office space separated by a three-acre lawn. Houston-based real estate development firm Midway, working with real estate investment firms 3Edgewood and Parkway, is developing the property. Construction is expected to be completed in the fall of 2026 with the restaurants openings to follow.
"Buck & Rider's decision to establish its first Texas location at Central Park Post Oak reinforces the power of pairing premier office tenancy with destination dining," Midway executive vice president Clayton Freels said. "Together with The Henry and Sparrow Italia, Buck & Rider will create a dynamic collection of culinary-forward restaurants that serve office users, visitors, and the broader Uptown community."
Despite the recent closure of The Oceanaire in the Galleria, the area offers a number of seafood options, including Caracol, a Mexican seafood restaurant from James Beard Award winner Hugo Ortega; California-inspired seafood concept Balboa Surf Club; McCormick & Schmick's in Uptown Park; Willie G's Seafood at the Post Oak Hotel; and the recently-renovated steak and seafood restaurant Truluck's.