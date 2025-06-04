Post Oak property redeveloped
Renovated Galleria development will add 'greatest neighborhood restaurant'
A Galleria-area office complex has announced a comprehensive series of renovations and upgrades designed to make it one of the area’s premier mixed-use destinations. Renovations are currently underway at the Post Oak Central development, which will now be known as Central Park Post Oak.
Located at 2000 Post Oak Boulevard between Westheimer and San Felipe, Central Park Post Oak is a 17-acre parcel that consists of three high-rise office buildings with a combined 1.2 million square feet of office separated by an expansive lawn. Houston-based real estate development firm Midway, working with real estate investment firms 3Edgewood and Parkway, plans to replace that lawn with two new retail buildings and a greenspace. The changes are partially inspired by the Post Oak Boulevard redevelopment project that added more than 1,000 trees, wider sidewalks, and dedicated bus lanes to the bustling thoroughfare.
"Our vision is to create a dynamic, walkable urban destination that honors the Boulevard’s rich history while meeting the evolving needs of Houston's Uptown District. We are crafting a lifestyle for those who work, shop, and dine here," Midway executive vice president Clayton Freels said in a statement.
One anchor of the new retail component will be the first Houston location of The Henry, a restaurant that will occupy a newly-constructed, 7,000-square-foot, jewel box space. Part of Fox Restaurant Concepts (North Italia, Flower Child), The Henry is described as “the greatest neighborhood restaurant.” It’s open for weekday breakfast, weekend brunch, lunch, and dinner with an eclectic menu that includes sandwiches, salads, sushi, steak, seafood, and more.
Other changes to the property include the addition of on-street parking, upgrades to the complex’s parking garages, and more new retailers and restaurants that will be announced in the coming months. The project began construction in April with plans to finish by fall 2026.
In addition, Midway announced that TDECU will occupy 125,000 square feet in Central Park One and BBVA has leased a floor (20,000 square feet) in Central Park Two.