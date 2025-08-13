coming attractions
River Oaks Theatre owner's movie-themed eatery coming to Galleria high-rise
One of The Woodlands’ most high-profile restaurants is coming to the Galleria area. The Audrey Restaurant & Bar will open its second location on the first floor of the Aspire Post Oak, a 40-story luxury high-rise at 1616 Post Oak Blvd.
Slated to open in spring 2026, The Audrey is part of Culinary Khancepts — the local hospitality group behind Liberty Kitchen, Star Cinema Grill, CultureMap Tastemaker Awards Best New Restaurant winner Leo’s River Oaks, and the renovated River Oaks Theatre. It will occupy almost 5,500 square feet and seat about 160 people between its main dining room, bar, outdoor patio, and private dining areas. True to its namesake, the design honors legendary actress Audrey Hepburn with design details such as floral accents and chandeliers.
On the culinary side, the restaurant will serve the same menu of contemporary American fare that’s served the original location well since it opened two years ago. That includes pastas, sandwiches, steaks, and seafood towers. Signature items include: Citrus scallops with fennel-orange salad, Truffle Mushroom Ravioli, and Beef Wellington. The popular “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” brunch will also be served at the new location.
“Bringing The Audrey from The Woodlands to Houston is an exciting step for us,” CEO Omar Khan said in a statement. “Aspire Post Oak is the perfect blend of elevated style and welcoming comfort — an ideal home for The Audrey. We’re thrilled to introduce this next chapter in Uptown.”
The Audrey is one of a few new restaurants coming to Post Oak Blvd. King Steak, the latest project from restaurateur Johnny Vassallo and chef Eric Aldis, opened in May. In the months to come, Canada-based elevated casual restaurant Cactus Club Cafe will join North Italia and Ninfa’s at BLVD Place, and The Henry will occupy a jewel box space at the renovated Central Park Post Oak development.