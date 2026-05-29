finally!
$30 million, 100-acre new park rises in Houston's Sunnyside neighborhood
After five years in development, the Hill at Sims park, greenway, and community space is finally open to the public. Helmed by Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis, Hill at Sims will serve multiple functions to enhance accessibility to nature and walkable paths in South Houston.
“For too long, communities like Sunnyside — where I grew up — have gone without the parks and greenspaces they deserve. Hill at Sims changes that,” said Ellis. “At a time when working families face rising costs and shrinking public resources, investments like this matter. Safe, beautiful places to gather and enjoy time outdoors should not be luxuries reserved for the wealthiest neighborhoods.”
According to Ellis, the Hill at Sims is the first new park built in Sunnyside in half a century. It will formally open with a celebration on site at 9 am on Saturday, May 30. More information can be found at HoustonParksBoard.org.
First announced in 2021 during a Houston Parks Board meeting, the Hill at Sims project is a $30 million partnership between public and private funds that is representative of a new civil engineering philosophy in Houston. Spaces like the Hill at Sims are parks, stormwater detention structures, event pavilions, outdoor art galleries, and thoroughfares. The nearly five miles of dirt and paved trails are not just for evening walks and leisurely hikes; they connect into the larger Bayou Greenway Network designed to allow Houstonians alternative paths along the waterways to destinations like the Texas Medical Center and the sports district.
Beyond the connectivity, the Hill at Sims has several unique amenities that stand out even among Houston's rapidly innovating parks spaces. The Hill itself offers a breathtaking view of downtown and features several overlook spots for picnics and pictures. There are two different pavilions for performances or events, a fishable pier maintained by Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, and massive street art murals that were recently completed by both local and international artists.
“Hill at Sims reflects the kind of forward-thinking design Houston needs as we adapt to a changing climate,” said Justin Schultz, president and CEO of the Houston Parks Board. “Through strong public-private partnership and the leadership of Commissioner Ellis, we’ve transformed essential flood infrastructure into a resilient, nature-based park that expands access to greenspace, strengthens community connectivity, and turns a regional challenge into a lasting public benefit.”
Funding for the project was supplied by the Office of Commissioner Rodney Ellis as well as federal dollars secured by State Representative Dr. Alma Allen and Congressman Al Green. The Brown Foundation provided another $8 million in funding.