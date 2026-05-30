This Week's Hot Headlines
Houston restaurant reboot shutters after short run and more top stories
Editor's note: It's time to catch up on the top Houston news of the week, including a sudden restaurant shutter and a new lunch service in the Heights. Plus a top downtown bar stages its comeback. Read on for our biggest stories, then find the weekend's best events right here.
1. Family-friendly Houston restaurant shutters after less than 6 months. A Houston restaurant group has abruptly pulled the plug on its Garden Oaks location. Jax on the Tracks has closed, owner Gr8 Plate Hospitality announced.
2. Heights restaurant's new lunch service will only offer 1 sandwich. Beginning June 12, Heights restaurant La Lucha will be showcasing two takes on the venerable French dip when it starts serving them for its new Friday-only lunch service.
3. Texas' top restaurants and chefs crowned at the 2026 Tastemaker Awards. After months of hard work and culinary determination, CultureMap completed its statewide journey to honor the best chefs, restaurants, and more with the 2026 CultureMap Tastemaker Awards.
4. Grey's Anatomy spins off new medical drama led by Houston-born showrunner. ABC is bringing the Grey's Anatomy universe to Texas with a new one-hour rural medical drama co-created by longtime showrunner Meg Marinis. Marinis was born in Houston and is an alum of both the Kinkaid School and the University of Texas at Austin.
Showrunner Meg Marinis poses with actor Kevin McKidd. Photo via Meg Marinis/Instagram
5. Pat Green's massive bar and live music venue begins building new Houston home. One of downtown Houston’s most popular venues for eating, drinking, and enjoying live music has taken the next step in its comeback.