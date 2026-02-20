popping up in Town & Country
Celebrity-backed East Coast bagel shop rolls into prime Houston neighborhood
An award-winning East Coast bagel shop is coming to Houston. PopUp Bagels announced plans for a location in Town & Country Village on Instagram.
A PopUp Bagels representative confirmed the address will be 700 Town & Country Blvd Suite 2640 but declined to offer any details on when the bakery will open.
Founded in Westport, CT by Adam Goldberg in 2020, PopUp Bagels has amassed a devoted following for its crispy texture, airy interior, and dense coating of seeds. Its won “Best Bagel” at the Brooklyn Bagel Fest in 2021 and 2022 and is ranked as one of the 17 best bagels in New York by the New York Times.
In addition to its distinct texture, PopUp Bagels keeps its flavors simple with just five options: plain, salt, poppy, sesame, and everything. Similarly, it has an unusual service model. Customers must purchase a minimum of three bagels and a schmear (cream cheese or butter).
In some ways, the concept is as famous for what it doesn’t sell as for what it does — no individual bagels, no sandwiches, no toasting, no slicing in half. Rather than spread its schmears, the shop encourages customers to “grip, rip, and dip” its bagels directly into the spreads.
So far the model has been a hit. PopUp Bagels was acquired by equity growth firm Stripes in 2023 and counts celebrities such as Paul Rudd and Michael Phelps among its investors. In 2025, the bagel shop announced plans to open 300 locations nationwide, including 100 locations by the end of 2027. In January, it announced plans to open in Dallas.
Town & Country Village has become a bit of a culinary hotspot in the past couple of years. PopUp Bagels will join other recent arrivals such as Relish Restaurant & Bar, Ramen Tatsu-ya, and The Henry, a neighborhood restaurant from Flower Child owner Fox Restaurant Concepts.