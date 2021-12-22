Houston's favorite bakery rises with 2 hot new Inner Loop to-go locations

Common Bond's quest to serve macarons and croissants to every part of Houston recently took another step forward. In the past few days, the growing restaurant opened two new locations of its quick service concept, Common Bond On-The-Go, at the San Felipe Place office building in River Oaks and in Midtown at the Drewery Place luxury high-rise.

First introduced last year in The Heights, Common Bond On-The-Go slims down the offerings served at the larger bistro locations to a core menu of items that can be delivered quickly such as breads, sweets, and pastries along with savory items like sandwiches and salads. The two new locations are the third and fourth On-The-Gos to open this year, joining outposts in Garden Oaks and Spring Branch.

On the sweet side, expect all of Common Bond's signature items such as croissants and other viennoiserie like kouign-amann along with cookies, macarons, and small cakes. Savory items include croissant sandwiches, salads and a roast beef po' boy. Beverage choices include a full coffee program — making it a compelling alternative to national chains — as well as wine and beer.

The River Oaks location (2229 San Felipe St.) occupies the former Rossini Caffè Italiano that was once slated to be home to a healthy eating concept from Brasserie 19 owners Clark Cooper Concepts. Open Monday through Friday from 7 am-6 pm, it will serve tenants such as the Kinder Foundation and area residents including River Oaks Elementary parents looking for a quick bite after carpool drop off. Those looking to satisfy a Common Bond craving on the weekends will take comfort in knowing that the Montrose bistro location is only about a mile away.

“Common Bond is excited to continue to expand our roots in the heart of Houston,” owner George Joseph said in a statement. “We’re proud to call San Felipe Place our new home and look forward to growing our team and Common Bond’s presence in our hometown.”

Midtown's location (2850 Fannin St.) joins Kanau Sushi and Earthcraft Juicery in the 27-story tower. It offers 2,000-square-feet of interior space along with a patio that has a view of Midtown Park. Its open daily from 7 am-6 pm.

"Our team wanted to find a dining option that offered high-quality food for those who may be running to their next appointment, as many of our residents are full-time doctors, nurses and lawyers," Emma Alexander, acting COO of Drewery Place developer Caydon USA, said in a release. "We noticed a rise of the ‘grab-and-go’ trend and strategically partnered with the local favorite, Common Bond On-TheGo, to offer quick dining options with fresh food and locally sourced ingredients.”

Common Bond has had a busy 2021. In addition to four new On-The-Gos, the restaurant recently opened its elevated brasserie location in downtown's Bank of America tower. In 2022, it will add another On-The-Go in The Ion mixed-use development.