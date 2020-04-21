Common Bond rises with hot new drive-thru concept in The Heights

A new Common Bond will open next month in The Heights. No, the acclaimed bakery and cafe won't be leaving its ultra-popular location that opened in December in the Heights Waterworks development on 19th Street.

Rather, the restaurant has seized on the opportunity of a prime location to launch a new concept that seems ideally suited to the current environment of social distancing. Common Bond On The Go will debut in the former Sam's Fried Chicken and Donuts space at 601 Heights Blvd. on May 18 (tentatively), owner George Joseph announced.

Utilizing the space's drive through, grab-and-go offerings, and limited interior seating, Common Bond On The Go will allow customers to practice social distancing, which is good news for a concept that's been built around people lining up for sweets. An expanded patio will allow the small space to seat more diners while keeping them far enough apart.

The new concept will feature a greatest hits menu of the cafe's popular items such as cookies, pastries, and croissants. Savory items will include croissant sandwiches, salads, and dishes such as lettuce wrap with chicken salad and sprout slaw and smoked salmon and cream cheese on sunflower rye. "Picnic style" to-go items — prosciutto and melon, meat and cheese, spreads and breads, and cheese and fruit — will also be available. The restaurant should serve beer and wine by June, according to a release.

"Meeting the needs of our customers, employees and community is our single focus right now," Joseph said in a statement. "They are all a part of the Common Bond family, and they need us. I’m just so glad we were able to find the right space, so we could activate this quickly for them."

While this location will be the first Common Bond On The Go, it won't be the last. The company's vision imagines customers who roll through for a croissant and a latte in the morning then come back at night for a baguette and a dessert to take home.

“Eventually our goal is to have ‘On-the-Go’s’ all around the city,” added Common Bond president Chris Fannin. “It’s a concept of ultimate convenience, while also maintaining superb quality."

In addition to planning a new location, Common Bond has also been assisting people suffering from the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic. It has launched a campaign to donate 10,000 baguettes to the Houston Food Bank. People can support the effort by donating $3 per loaf through the Common Bond website.