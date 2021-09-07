Common Bond revs up On-the-Go service to Spring Branch and Memorial

Spring Branch and Memorial-area diners have a convenient new option for pastries, sweets, sandwiches, and more. Common Bond has opened its newest On-The-Go location in the MarqE complex (7680 Katy Fwy).

First introduced last year, Common Bond On-The-Go slims down the bakery and cafe's offerings to a core menu of items that can be served quickly such as breads, sweets, and pastries along with savory items like sandwiches and salads. Like the other On the Go locations in The Heights and Garden Oaks, the Spring Branch location offers customers the ability to walk-in or drive-thru.

Once inside (or in the drive-thru lane), they'll find all of Common Bond's signature items such croissants and other viennoiserie like kouign-amann, cookies and macarons, and small cakes. The concept offers a full coffee program — making it a little bit like a Starbucks except with food someone might actually want to eat.

On the savory side, chef Jason Gould has developed a menu of dishes that can be executed in approximately 90 seconds. They include breakfast sandwiches made with baked egg and choice of protein — including a sausage patty made with vegan Beyond Meat — that are served on the restaurant's signature croissants. Lunch and dinner options include a recently-introduced braised beef po'boy that utilizes the beef bourguignon served at the concept's larger bistro locations.

The next few months will be a busy time for Common Bond. Later this fall, it will unveil its elevated brasserie concept in downtown's Bank of America tower. In addition, at least two more On-the-Go locations are in the works for Midtown: one in the Drewery Place luxury high-rise and another in The Ion, Rice University's innovation-focused mixed-use development in the former Sears building.