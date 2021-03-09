8 things to know in Houston food right now: Openings, new breakfast, and all the tacos for March

Editor’s note: Houston’s restaurant scene moves pretty fast. In order to prevent CultureMap readers from missing anything, let’s stop to look around at all the latest news to know.

Openings

Houston’s newest Common Bond On-The-Go has opened in Garden Oaks. Like its sibling in The Heights, the new location feature a drive-thru along with a grab-and-go menu of pastries, desserts, sandwiches, salads, and more. It is open daily from 7 am-7 pm at 3210 N Shepherd Dr.

Common Bond has already announced two more On-The-Go locations are coming to Midtown: one as part of The Ion, Rice University’s innovation-focused mixed-use development and a second in Drewery Place, the 27-story luxury high-rise.

Add Martin Weaver to the list of local chefs who have started serving tasting menus. The Kuu and Brennan’s alum has launched the dinners that are held every Saturday at Bravery Chef Hall’s Gaggenau Kitchen. March’s “Under the Sea” menu includes shellfish ceviche, smoked and cured salmon, Thai basil and garlic-poached mussels, citrus and turmeric-seasoned fish, and dessert. Reservations available via Resy (seatings 6 and 8:30 pm, $85 per person).

A new vegan ghost kitchen recently opened near the Galleria. Clean Vegg serves dishes such as red beans and rice, sesame veg quinoa bowl, and jack fruit tacos. Chef-owner Wes McVicker toured as a professional musician with performers such as Shelia E, John Legend, and Usher before health issues and the shutdown of live musical performances led him to explore a different path.

Jeremiah’s Italian Ice opens its first Houston-area location on Tuesday, March 9 in Katy at 4030 FM 1463. The Orlando-based scoop shop serves over 40 flavors along with soft serve ice cream. Already a presence in Temple and McKinney, Jeremiah’s plans to open addition Houston-area locations, according to a release. It offers both indoor and outdoor seating as well as a drive-thru for speedy service.

The Halal Guys has opened its sixth Houston-area location in downtown’s 609 Main Street office tower. Known for its rice platters that are topped with gyro, chicken, or felafel plus its signature white and spicy sauces. A vegan gyro joins the menu this week.

“We love Houston and are thrilled to be opening our sixth location here,” said local franchisee Masroor Fatany in a statement. “Our brand new design tells the story of where we’ve been and showcases our street cart roots, as well as where we’re going with some cool local elements we think Houstonians will love.”

Houston’s newest Chick-fil-A opened Monday, March 8 at the intersection of Fondren Road and the Southwest Freeway (7539 SW Fwy). Currently, the restaurant is only for drive-thru service but will add third party delivery soon.

Instead of the usual grand opening festivities where the first 100 people who line up get free Chick-fil-A, the restaurant gave the prize to “100 local heroes,” according to a press release. In addition, the restaurant donated $25,000 to Feeding America.

Other news and notes

Both locations of Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen now serve breakfast on Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 1 pm. The a la carte menu includes popular egg dishes such as Huevos Rancheros, Migas Con Huevos, breakfast tacos, and build-your-own omelets as well as chef-owner Sylvia Casares’ signature pancakes. A kid’s menu is also available.

Lucille’s chef-owner is the latest participant in Tacos a Go Go’s “Taco Tuesday Team-Up” promotion. His Holy Mole Taco (braised oxtail, sweet potato and cabbage slaw in a corn tortilla, topped with oxtail gravy mole) will be available at all Tacos A Go Go locations every Tuesday in March. A portions of proceeds from each told sold will be donated to Lucille’s 1913, Williams’ non-profit that feeds needy Houstonianns.