Upscale sushi restaurant rolls into luxurious Midtown high-rise

Houston's newest sushi restaurant has arrived in Midtown. Kanau Sushi began a quiet soft opening last weekend and will celebrate its grand opening January 14, 2021.

Located in the Drewery Place high-rise (2850 Fannin St.), Kanau features the talents of chef Mike Lim, who partnered with former colleagues Vinh Nguyen, Harry Nguyen, and Tony Le on the restaurant. Best known for his time at Roka Akor and Katy's Tobiuo Sushi, Lim serves a French-influenced take on Japanese fare.

For example, the menu offers beef tartare that's seasoned with sweet soy and pea shoots, as well as pesto ribeye. Overall, the menu includes a wide selection of hot and cold appetizers and a mix of both creative and traditional sushi rolls. Diners will be able to sample different cuts from a bluefin tuna and compare the flavors of sea urchin sourced from different waters around the globe.

Lim will lead multi-course omakase tastings for $125 per person and will offer curated experiences where he breaks down a 300-pound tuna in front of diners to create a multi-course meal.

“Our vision for Kanau Sushi is to create an experiential ambience for our guests, where food, art, colors and structure come together,” Lim said in a statement. “We will be including table side dishes and French-infused small cold dishes for a world of sensations.”

Kanau will join Earthcraft Juicery and Black Swan Yoga as retail tenants at Drewery Place. The 27-story, 357-unit building features amenities such as an expansive pool with swim-up bar, a private dog park, and a co-working space.

“Houston is one of the most diverse cities in the U.S. with an array of restaurants and bars,” Joe Russo, managing principal of Caydon, the Australia-based firm that developed the tower. “We strategically wanted to bring an elevated restaurant experience to Drewery Place that would appeal to the global audience walking through Midtown. We are excited for the opening of Kanau Sushi and foresee it becoming a neighborhood staple that combines fusion cuisine and complements the international dining scene of the city.”

Kanau Sushi is open for dinner Tuesday-Sunday beginning at 4 pm. Lunch hours will follow in January.