More popular Houston restaurants have reopened for dine-in and to-go service

Less than a week after Gov. Greg Abbott permitted Texas restaurants to open for dine-in service, more Houston restaurants have made the decision to reopen their doors. This list also includes some places that have recently reopened for to-go only.

Consider this article a supplement to last week’s more comprehensive rounds up of restaurants that reopened for dine-in and those remaining to-go.

BCN: The Spanish fine dining restaurant reopens for dinner service on Friday, May 8. Open Tuesday - Saturday for seatings at 5, 7, and 9 pm.

El Meson: Rice Village's favorite place for paella and Spanish wine has reopened for dine-in service, open at 11 am Monday - Saturday and 12 pm Sunday.

Eunice: The Louisiana-inspired restaurant has reopened for daily dine-in service. Reservations by phone required, 11 am - 8 pm Monday - Saturday and 11 am - 7 pm Sunday.

Finn Hall: Four of the downtown food hall’s vendors — Pizza Zquare, Craft Burger, Lit Chicken, and Odd Ball Eats — are now open to the public. The rest — Dish Society, Papalo Taqueria, Pho Binh, and Yong — are feeding frontline workers. Finn Hall will match every $15 meal donated by the public. Hours of operation are 11 am - 8 pm Monday - Friday.

Frank’s Americana Revival: The River Oaks restaurant devoted to classic American fare reopens for dine-in service on Friday, May 8. Hours are 11 am - 8:30 pm Monday - Friday and 5:30 - 8:30 pm Saturday and Sunday.

Goode Company: The company has reopened the following locations for lunch and dinner (11:30 am - 7:30 pm daily): Goode Co. Barbeque Memorial and Kirby; Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina Memorial and The Woodlands; Goode Co. Seafood Memorial; and Goode Co. Taqueria. Owner Levi Goode provided his employees with a test for COVID-19 prior to their return to work.

Guard & Grace: When the posh downtown steakhouse resumes dine-in service on Friday, May 8, it will do so with a new leadership team: executive chef Steve Haug, formerly of places such as Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse, Grazia, and The Oceanaire Seafood Room, and general manager George Malek, whose resume includes Fleming’s and Morton’s.

Hours of operation are 4:30 - 9 pm Tuesday - Thursday and 4:30 - 9:30 Friday and Saturday. In the absence of valet service, diners may park in the 1100 Smith St. garage for $10.

Killen’s STQ: Ronnie Killen’s restaurant that blends a steakhouse with barbecue touches has reopened for dine-in 5-9 pm Wednesday - Saturday.

One Fifth Mediterranean: Chris Shepherd and chef de cuisine Matt Staph begin a revival of the concept that Texas Monthly’s Pat Sharpe described as “one of the best restaurants of [Shepherd’s] career" on Friday, May 8. Hours of operation will be 11:30 am - 8 pm daily.

Ouzo Bay/Loch Bar: The Baltimore-based seafood restaurants — one, a globally inspired fine dining restaurant with a lengthy wine list and the other, an East Coast-style tavern with lots of bourbon — reopen for dinner on Friday, May 8. Both restaurants are offering a $25 gift card to anyone who books a reservation this weekend. See each restaurant’s website for hours of operation.

Postino WineCafé: Both the Heights and Montrose locations of the Arizona-based wine bar and cafe have reopened for dine-in service with their full menus and regular hours.

Public Services: The downtown wine and whisky bar will be open for to-go service this weekend. Offerings include wine, beer, cocktail kits, snacks, and more, 3 - 8 pm Thursday - Saturday.

Relish Restaurant and Bar: The River Oaks comfort food restaurant will reopen — patio seating only — for lunch (11 am - 3 pm, counter service) and dinner (4 - 8 pm, reservations recommended) beginning Friday, May 8.

Saigon House: Chef-owner Tony Nguyen has opened the new location of his shuttered Midtown restaurant in northwest Houston at 3645 FM 1960. Get the restaurant’s signature Viet Cajun crawfish in either H-Town Bang or Thai Surprise flavors by ordering online. To-go and delivery only, 5 - 9 pm Tuesday - Sunday.

Savoir: The wine-fueled restaurant resumes both dine-in and to-go dinner service on Thursday, May 7, plus Sunday brunch. La Grande Rue, the restaurant’s companion cafe and wine shop, will sell wines to-go at 40-percent off. Limited menu, reservations recommended, 5 - 9 pm.

Shun Japanese Kitchen: Chef Naoki Yoshida’s restaurant that blends Japanese and Texan influences reopens for dine-in service on Friday, May 8. Hours are 5 - 9 pm Tuesday - Sunday.

Slowpokes: The Garden Oaks location of the coffee shop and cafe has opened for to-go service 8 am - 6 pm daily.

The Toasted Coconut: The tiki-inspired bar and restaurant resumes dine-in service with a limited food menu — patio seating only and diners must wear masks when not eating or drinking. In addition, the restaurant is selling ramen, cocktail kits, and more to-go, 2 - 9 pm Thursday - Sunday.

Traveler’s Table: Montrose’s globally inspired Montrose restaurant resumes dine-in service on Friday, May 8 beginning at 5 pm daily. Weekend brunch begins on Mother’s Day. Reservations recommended.

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux: Recently opened in Spring, the Louisiana-based sports bar opens for dine-in beginning at 11 am daily.