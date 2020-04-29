Master list of Houston restaurants reopening for dine-in service beginning May 1

Dozens of Houston restaurants will reopen for dine-in service on Friday, May 1.

This list includes almost exclusively locally owned establishments from across a variety of price points and parts of Houston. That's not necessarily the case in other parts of Texas; our sister site in Austin declined to publish a similar list of restaurants because “our story would largely consist of mega-chains or restaurant groups based in other cities.”

Those who choose to dine out this weekend will find restaurants to be different places than they were in February. Per regulations from Texas Governor Greg Abbott, diners will not be able to use valet parking. They will be expected to wash their hands upon entering a restaurant. Once seated — at parties no larger than six and at least feet away from other tables — they’ll find that shared condiment dispensers such as ketchup bottles and salt shakers have been replaced by single-use, disposable items.

Picos has installed plexiglass partitions at the bar and in between some tables to separate both staff from diners and diners from each other. Many restaurants are limiting restroom occupancy to one person at a time, with a staff member monitoring the area to enforce social distancing. Contactless payment via Venmo or another app may be strongly encouraged.

Similarly, most restaurants have not only explicitly endorsed the Texas Restaurant Association’s Texas Restaurant Promise that recommends daily health screening of employees and frequent sanitizing of common areas but have also told CultureMap that their employees will be wearing masks and gloves when they interact with customers. Patrons should also strongly consider face coverings when they’re not eating to help prevent spreading the virus.

While the decision to reopen or patronize a restaurant’s dining room is controversial — one Instagram follower got blocked for a message that simply read “restaurants = death” — many people are ready to dine out. Representatives tell CultureMap that both Tony’s and Steak 48 are mostly booked for both Friday and Saturday, and Federal Grill had no trouble filling its available tables when it reopened last weekend.

The good news for people who don’t feel ready to eat outside their homes is that all of the restaurants listed below still offer to-go service. That will obviously be part of the mix for the foreseeable future; neither the current 25-percent limit on capacity or Governor Abbott’s upcoming “phase 2” (scheduled for May 18) of 50-percent capacity will be a path to profitability for any restaurant.

Like diners, not all restaurateurs are ready to proceed. Chris Shepherd’s Underbelly Hospitality, Hugo Ortega and Tracy Vaught’s H-Town Restaurant Group, and dozens of other establishments large and small are waiting to see what phase 2 brings. They will also continue to offer meals to-go.

This list is lengthy but it is not comprehensive. CultureMap will update it through Monday, May 4 as more restaurants announce their plans.

Montrose/Midtown/Third Ward

Artisans: Limited menu and hours. Reservations required.

Avondale Food & Wine: Regular menu and hours.

Café Poêtes: High tea and dinner only. Reservations required.

Candente: Limited menu includes fajitas, Tex-Mex classics, nachos, and queso. Reservations required, 4 - 10 pm Wednesday - Sunday.

Christian’s Tailgate: Limited menu. Open daily at 11 am for lunch dinner.

Common Bond: Regular menu and hours.

Da Marco: Regular menu and hours. Reservations required.

Dolce Vita: Regular menu and hours. Reservations required.

Empire Cafe: Regular menu and hours.

Eugene’s: Regular menu and hours Monday - Saturday. Reservations recommended but only available by calling the restaurant (online not available for now).

Harry’s Restaurant: Regular menu and hours. Cafeteria service replaced with a new, sit-down lunch menu.

Kau Ba: Regular menu and hours.

La Mexicana: Regular menu and hours.

Love Buzz Pizza Pub: Regular menu and hours.

Lucio’s BYOB: Regular menu and hours.

Lucille's: Patio seating only with a limited meun. Reservations required. Hours: 5 - 9 pm Friday, 10 am - 3 pm and 5 - 9 pm Saturday, 10 am - 3 pm Sunday.

Paulie’s: Regular menu and hours.

The Pit Room: Line service with social distancing resumes May 1 with limited interior and patio seating, 11 am - 9 pm daily.

Revelry on Richmond: Limited menu and hours. Crawfish specials on Saturday and Sunday.

Taste Bar & Kitchen: Regular menu and hours. Reservations recommended.

Turkey Leg Hut: Regular menu and hours. Reservations required.

Vinoteca Poscol: Regular menu and hours. Reservations required.

Weights + Measures: Regular menu. Reservations required for dinner; walk-ins accepted for breakfast and lunch, 8 am - 9 pm.

The Heights and Surrounding Neighborhoods

1751 Sea and Bar: Limited menu includes raw bar, conservas, and simply grilled items. Reservations required, 4 - 10 pm Tuesday - Saturday.

Antone’s Famous Po’ Boys: Full menu but limited hours, 11 am - 4 pm Monday - Saturday.

Be More Pacific: Full menu with limited hours: 3 - 10 pm Wednesday - Sunday.

Chick'nCone: Regular menu and hours.

Christian’s Tailgate: Limited menu. Open daily at 11 am for lunch dinner.

CoCo Crepes: Regular menu and hours.

Common Bond: Regular menu and hours.

Dish Society: Regular menu and hours. Patio seating only.

EggHaus Gourmet: Limited menu and regular hours.

Flying Fish: Regular menu and hours.

Harold's: Open for dinner and weekend brunch only in the upstairs dining room and patio. Ordering and payment will be online via smartphone or tablet. Reservations recommended.

King’s BierHaus: Limited menu with crawfish specials on Saturday and Sunday, 4 - 9 pm daily.

Local Foods: Patio seating and counter service only, 10 am - 8 pm daily

Porta’Vino: Regular menu but limited hours, 5 - 9 pm daily.

Snooze: An AM Eatery: Regular menu and hours.

Star Pizza. Regular menu and hours. Reservations required.

Studewood Cantine: Regular menu and hours.

The Toasted Yolk: Regular menu and hours.

Downtown, EaDo, East End, and the Second Ward

Bravery Chef Hall: Patio seating only. Diners will be required to order and pay online using a smartphone. Customers who wish to use the restroom must wear a mask and allow their temperature to be taken.

The Flying Saucer: Regular menu but limited hours: closing at 9 pm on weekdays and 11 pm on Friday.

La Calle Tacos & Cantina: Regular menu and hours with $0.99 tacos from 2-7 pm Friday - Sunday to celebrate reopening (dine-in or in person to-go only).

The Original Ninfa’s on Navigation: Regular menu and hours beginning with dinner at 5 pm on May 1. Reservations recommended.

Rodeo Goat: Regular menu and hours.

Underground Food Hall: All five vendors and both bars will reopen beginning at 11 am on Friday. Face masks are "strongly encouraged" for patrons. Capacity limited to 65 people (under 20-percent).

West U, River Village, Upper Kirby, and River Oaks

a’Bouzy: Full menu but limited hours (closing at 8 pm Monday - Thursday). Reservations recommended.

Armandos: Regular menu and hours.

Carrabba's: Regular menu and hours. Reservations required.

Christian’s Tailgate: Limited menu. Open daily at 11 am for lunch dinner.

Coppa Osteria: Regular menu and hours. Reservations required and only accepted by phone.

Doris Metropolitan: Dinner service begins at 5 pm on May 1-2 and 7-9. Reservations required.

Eighteen36: Regular menu and hours.

Grace's: Regular menu and hours. Reservations required.

Hungry’s: Regular menu and hours.

Local Foods: Patio seating and counter service only, 10 am - 8 pm daily.

Mia's Table: Regular menu and hours.

Mina Ristorante: Regular menu and hours.

Ouisie's Table: Limited menu and new hours, 11 am - 2:30 pm and 5 - 9 pm.

Perry's Steakhouse: Limited menu and hours. Reservations recommended, 4 - 9 pm Saturday - Thursday and 11 am - 9 pm Friday.

Picos: Regular menu and hours.

Roma Ristorante: The restaurant will follow all of the guidelines noted above as well as seating no more than 10 diners every 500-square-feet. Regular hours.

Star Pizza. Regular menu and hours. Reservations required.

Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café: Regular menu and hours.

Terrace 54: Regular menu and hours.

Tony’s: Dinner only until Monday, May 11. Regular menu and hours after that.

Verandah Progressive Indian Restaurant: Dinner only with a limited menu and a tasting menu, 5 - 11 pm daily.

The Galleria and Surrounding Neighborhoods

Amalfi: Regular menu and hours.

Antone’s Famous Po’ Boys: Full menu but limited hours, 11 am - 4 pm Monday - Saturday.

Bisou: Dinner beginning at 4 pm and brunch beginning at 10 am Saturday and Sunday. Reservations recommended.

Cabo Bob's; Regular menu and hours.

Dish Society: Regular menu and hours. Patio seating only.

Etoile Cuisine et Bar: Two seatings nightly at 6 and 8 pm. Reservations required for the dining room, but walk-ins will be sat on the patio if seating is available.

Landry's, Inc: Restaurants including Mastro's, Willie G's, Del Frisco's, the Palm, Grotto, Morton's, the Oceanaire Seafood Room, and inside The Post Oak hotel are all operating with their regular menus and hours.

Le Colonial: Lunch and dinner. Reservations recommended, 12 - 9 pm daily.

Local Foods: Patio seating and counter service only, 10 am - 8 pm daily.

Palazzo’s Café: Regular menu but limited hours. Reservations recommended.

The Roastery at H-E-B: Regular menu and hours.

Songkran Thai Kitchen: Regular menu and hours.

Steak 48: Dinner only. Reservations required, 4 - 9 pm daily.

The Toasted Yolk: Regular menu and hours.

Chinatown and Southwest Houston

Bernie's Burger Bus: Bellaire location only, 12 - 8 pm daily.

Bombshells: Regular menu and hours.

Himalaya: Regular menu and hours.

Jasmine Asian Cuisine: Regular menu and hours.

Mein: Regular menu and hours.

Molina's Cantina: Regular menu and hours.

Ocean Palace: Regular menu and hours.

Saigon Pagolac: Regular menu and hours.

Tamales Don Pepe: Regular menu and hours.

Memorial and Spring Branch

Bori: Regular menu and hours. Reservations recommended.

Carrabba's: Regular menu and hours. Reservations required.

Dish Society: Regular menu and hours. Patio seating only.

Federal American Grill: Regular menu and hours. Reservations required.

Hungry’s: Regular menu and hours.

Jonathan’s the Rub the Original BYOB: Regular menu and hours. Reservations recommended.

Jonathan’s the Rub Memorial Green: Regular menu and hours. Reservations recommended.

Perry's Steakhouse: Limited menu and hours. Reservations recommended, 4 - 9 pm Saturday - Thursday and 11 am - 9 pm Friday.

Roegels Barbecue: Regular menu and hours. Follow social media for dinner specials.

State Fare: “Texas-sized” limited menu and regular hours.

Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen: Regular menu and hours. Reservations recommended.

West Houston, the Energy Corridor, and Katy

Bistro Provence: Regular menu and hours hours. Reservations recommended.

Cafe Adel: Regular menu and hours.

Cafe East: Regular menu and hours. Staff members will serve customers from the buffet.

Christian’s Tailgate: Limited menu. Open daily at 11 am for lunch dinner.

Local Table: Regular menu and hours.

Mia's Table: Regular menu and hours.

Moderno Tacos & Tex Mex: Regular Menu but limited Hours. Reservations recommended.

Molina's Cantina: Regular menu and hours.

Palazzo’s Westchase: Regular menu but limited hours. Reservations recommended.

Perry's Steakhouse: Limited menu and hours. Reservations recommended, 4 - 9 pm Saturday - Thursday and 11 am - 9 pm Friday.

Phat Eatery: Regular menu and hours.

Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café: Regular menu and hours.

Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen: Regular menu and hours. Reservations recommended.

Clear Lake, Friendswood, Pearland, and Points South

Eculent: No seatings larger than six people. Very limited availability in May and June. Reservations required.

King’s BierHaus: Limited menu with crawfish specials on Saturday and Sunday, 4 - 9 pm daily.

Mia's Table: Regular menu and hours.

Perry's Steakhouse: Limited menu and hours. Reservations recommended, 4 - 9 pm Saturday - Thursday and 11 am - 9 pm Friday.

Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café: Regular menu and hours.

Spring, The Woodlands, and Points North

Ambriza Social Mexican Kitchen: Regular menu and hours.

Mia's Table: Regular menu and hours.

Monkey’s Tail: Open with a limited menu that includes wings, burgers, chicken sandwiches and tacos, 4 pm - 2 am Monday through Friday and 11 am - 2 am Saturday and Sunday.

Perry's Steakhouse: Limited menu and hours. Reservations recommended, 4 - 9 pm Saturday - Thursday and 11 am - 9 pm Friday.

Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café: Regular menu and hours.

The Toasted Yolk: Regular menu and hours.