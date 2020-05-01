Master list of Houston restaurants remaining to-go only for now

Even as hundreds of restaurants across Houston will reopen their doors to dine-in guests on May 1, many establishments will remain to-go only.

Owners make this decision for any number of reasons. First, operating at only 25-percent of a restaurant’s normal capacity may not be profitable. Others may have staff who don’t feel comfortable working around a large group of people yet.

In a letter to the editor published in the Houston Chronicle, Kenny & Ziggy’s owner Ziggy Gruber offered a more grim justification for taking a wait-and-see approach:

I would be very upset to bring people back to work if, God forbid, we have a second spike in coronavirus and have to close again and they have to reapply for unemployment. It wouldn’t be right. I have to think about our extended restaurant family.

Whatever their reasons, these restaurants are remaining to-go only for now. Some have plans to reopen with Gov. Greg Abbott launches “phase 2” of reopening the economy. Others have yet to announce a specific reopening date.

CultureMap will update this list through Monday, May 4.

Restaurants continuing with to-go only service.

Backstreet Cafe: Open for lunch and dinner 11 am - 8 pm daily. Will reopen its dining room in Phase 2.

Better Luck Tomorrow: Open for lunch and dinner 12 - 8 pm Monday - Saturday with a special menu that features fried chicken.

Bosscat Kitchen: Will reopen for to-go beginning May 4 with a new menu that includes $10 meals, grocery packages, and cocktails to-go.

Brennan’s of Houston: Open for to-go 3 - 7 pm daily.

Cane Rosso: Open for lunch and dinner at 11 am daily.

Costa Brava Bistro: Open for dinner with a limited menu 4 - 7:30 pm Tuesday - Saturday.

Dak & Bop: Open for lunch and dinner at both locations 11 am - 8 pm daily.

Elliot’s Table: Open for dinner 3 - 8 pm Wednesday - Saturday.

El Topo: Open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner 9 am - 8 pm Wednesday - Sunday. Dinner packages available 5 - 8 pm.

Golden Bagels & Coffee: Open for breakfast and lunch 8 am - 2 pm Friday - Sunday.

Helen Greek Food & Wine: Open for lunch and dinner with a limited menu 11 am - 8 pm Tuesday - Thursday and Sunday and 11 am - 9 pm Friday and Saturday.

Hughie’s: Both locations open for lunch and dinner 11 am - 8 pm Monday - Saturday.

Hugo’s: Open for lunch and dinner 11 am - 8 pm daily. Will reopen its dining room in Phase 2.

Kata Robata: Open for dinner 4 - 8:30 pm daily.

Kenny & Ziggy’s: The Post Oak location is open for lunch and dinner 11 am - 7 pm daily. West University location remains closed.

Mala Sichuan: All three locations are open for lunch and dinner; hours are: Montrose, 11:30 am - close Wednesday - Monday; Chinatown, 11 am - 10 pm Wednesday - Monday; Katy, 11 am - 10 pm daily.

Nancy’s Hustle: Will reopen for to-go dinners on Wednesday, May 13.

New York Deli/The Bagel Shop Bakery: Open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner beginning at 6 am daily.

The Original Ninfa’s Uptown: Open for lunch and dinner 11 a - 8 p daily.

Nobie’s: Open for dinner 4 - 9 pm daily.

Pizaro’s Pizza: Open for lunch and dinner at both locations Tuesday - Sunday.

Ramen Tatsu-ya: Open for lunch and dinner 11 am - 10 pm daily.

Riel: Open for lunch and dinner 1 - 8 pm Monday - Saturday.

Roost: Open for dinner 4 - 9 pm daily.

Roostar Vietnamese Grill: Open for lunch and dinner 10 am - 9 pm daily.

Rosie Cannonball: Reopens for dinner May 5, 5 - 9 pm Tuesday - Saturday.

Saint Arnold Brewing Company: Open for lunch and dinner 11 am - 8 pm daily with food, beer, and cider.

Shun Japanese Kitchen: Open for dinner 2 - 8 pm Wednesday - Sunday.

Squable: Open for dinner Tuesday - Saturday 4 - 9 pm and brunch 12 - 6 pm Sunday.

Sticky’s Chicken: Open 2 - 8 pm Tuesday and 12 - 8 pm Wednesday - Sunday.

Theodore Rex: Open for dinner 5 - 9 pm Thursday - Monday with a special Money Cat menu.

Truth BBQ: Open for lunch 11 am - 5 pm Tuesday - Sunday.

Underbelly Hospitality: Open for lunch and dinner 11 am - 8 pm daily with an expanded menu of salads, ready-to-eat dishes, heat-and-serve dishes, and desserts.