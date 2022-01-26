Home » Restaurants + Bars
New breakfast and brunch restaurant springs up in buzzy north Houston mixed-use development

Noe's Cafe interior
A look inside Noe's Cafe. Photo by Michael Anthony

Two veteran restaurateurs have opened their third project in Houston's northern suburbs. Wanalee and Adam Gorelick have debuted Noe's Café in City Place, the north Houston mixed-use development near the Exxon campus (formerly Springwoods Village).

Open for breakfast and lunch, Noe's Café will serve dishes such as omelets, chicken and waffles, crepes, and avocado toast in the morning. For lunch, look for burgers, pastas, seafood, and more. In time, the restaurant plans to make desserts and pastries in house. A selection of gelato provides patrons with a way to end their meals on a sweet note.  

Locally roasted coffees from Geva Coffee and Spring's Purefi Coffee Roasters help diners start their mornings off properly caffeinated. Beer, wine, and wine-based frozen cocktails provide refreshment in the afternoon. 

The couple know the area well. Charm Thai Bistro, a restaurant that reflects Wanalee Gorelick's Thai heritage, is located just across the street. They also operate Noe's Crepes in Conroe.

“A dedicated morning dining spot in The Market is a major reason why we chose this location,” Adam Gorelick said in a statement. “We are setting out to serve a variety of breakfast and brunch items, freshly made pastries, and Fairtrade coffee. Whether you’re wanting to enjoy a leisurely meal with your family or just want to pop in for grab-and-go items before work, Noe’s Café will be a friendly and inviting place to visit with the excellent customer service our patrons have come to expect at our other locations.”

City Place has emerged as an appealing dining destination for nearby office workers and residents. In addition to Noe's Café, the development includes one of Common Bond's bistro locations, casual sandwich shop Bread Zepplin, and Sushi Rebel, a Japanese-inspired restaurant from Uptown Sushi owners Peggy and Daniel Chang.

