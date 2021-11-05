Favorite Uptown Sushi rolls into north Houston with stylish new concept

One of Houston's most well known sushi restaurants has opened its sister location in Spring. Sushi Rebel recently opened for lunch and dinner in City Place, the north Houston mixed-use development near the Exxon campus (formerly Springwoods Village).

Uptown Sushi owners Peggy and Daniel Chang followed the format of their successful concept to bring Sushi Rebel to life. The menus of the restaurants feature many of the same dishes, including the fusion elements that have made Uptown a Houston favorite for 15 years.

Look for hot and cold dishes that range from chicken gyoza and tempura shrimp to kimchi Brussels sprouts and salmon sashimi with roasted cauliflower puree. Signature items include Thai cold appetizer, Kobe cubes and A5 wagyu sushi. The lunch menu features set dishes from either the sushi bar or the kitchen.

Sushi Rebel has devoted as much attention to design as it did to food. The open, modern space features quartz-topped tables paired with walnut chairs and banquettes covered in an ocean blue ultrasuede. Details include a hanging geometric room divider, louvred wood treatment wrapping the sushi bar, and custom wallpaper.

“The goal was to create a comfortable environment with a look and feel that would change from day into night,” Peggy Chang said in a statement. “In the evening, the lighting and music bring a very upbeat energy, especially on the weekend.”

The restaurant seats 125 indoors, including the 15-person sushi bar and seven-seat cocktail bar. In the coming weeks, the restaurant will open its outdoor patio.

“We are dedicated to serving the best sushi on the north side, and we believe City Place is the best spot in the area to do that,” Daniel Chang said. “We loved the vibe here from the moment we first visited, and our instinct already seems to be validated given an initial clientele with a sophisticated sushi palate.”