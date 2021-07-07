Inventive and healthy baguette-salad restaurant concept rises in Houston

A Dallas-based sandwich and salad restaurant has made its Houston area debut. Bread Zepplin is now open in the City Place mixed-use development (1700 Lake Plaza Dr.).

Bread Zeppelin sets itself apart with its novel approach to sandwich construction. As CultureMap Dallas explains, the restaurant uses hollowed-out baguettes that are stuffed with chopped salads such as chicken Caesar or its most popular, the Southwest, with avocado, tomato, corn, black beans, cotija cheese, romaine lettuce, and a dressing of blue cheese or avocado ranch. The configuration makes for an easier, less messy eating experience.

“What we didn't like was the tortilla wrap. It was messy and cumbersome, and the tortilla never really made sense to us as a pairing for salads," Bread Zeppelin co-founder Andrew Schoellkopf said in a statement. "We knew we would fulfill a need in the marketplace with chopped salads, but the Zeppelin became our point of difference that really sets us apart from our competition.”

In addition to serving tasty sandwiches, the restaurant also makes a commitment to sustainability. For example, the hollowed-out bread gets repurposed as either croutons or bread pudding.

Contactless ordering is available via the company's app, which charges 20 percent less than third party services. In addition, those who sign up will receive a $5 off coupon for their first order.

To bring Bread Zepplin to Houston, the restaurant partnered with franchisee Avanlanche Food Group, which operates seven Houston-area Twin Peaks locations and two Fuel Kitchen & Health Bars. The company has received awards for the way it operates its franchised restaurants, making it a natural fit to bring Bread Zeppelin to Houston.

“When my high school friend Andrew and I came up with the novel idea for the Zeppelin in 2010, we never anticipated such an incredible reception to the brand and the trajectory of our business,” co-founder Troy Charhon added. “We are honored to be partnering with Avalanche Food Group as one of the early adopters within the remarkable environment at City Place and thrilled to be starting our franchise expansion in Houston.”