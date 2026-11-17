The Music Box Theater will celebrate Christmas and The Beatles in one festive holiday concert, A Beatles Holiday Cabaret.

It’s not a Music Box Christmas without the melodious sounds of The Beatles mixed with holiday music. The holiday show has become a tradition at The Music Box Theater.

Song selections include some of the group’s original Beatles/Christmas mashups, such as “Day Tripper”/”Run, Run Rudolph,” “Dear Prudence”/”Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” “Please Come Home for Christmas”/”O Darlin,” “Eleanor Rigby”/”We Three Kings,” “First Noel”/”Here Comes the Sun” and “Golden Slumbers”/”O Holy Night”/”The End,” and more. There will be lots of other holiday and The Beatles musical surprises