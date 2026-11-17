The Music Box Theater will celebrate Christmas and The Beatles in one festive holiday concert, A Beatles Holiday Cabaret.
It’s not a Music Box Christmas without the melodious sounds of The Beatles mixed with holiday music. The holiday show has become a tradition at The Music Box Theater.
Song selections include some of the group’s original Beatles/Christmas mashups, such as “Day Tripper”/”Run, Run Rudolph,” “Dear Prudence”/”Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” “Please Come Home for Christmas”/”O Darlin,” “Eleanor Rigby”/”We Three Kings,” “First Noel”/”Here Comes the Sun” and “Golden Slumbers”/”O Holy Night”/”The End,” and more. There will be lots of other holiday and The Beatles musical surprises
The Music Box Theater will celebrate Christmas and The Beatles in one festive holiday concert, A Beatles Holiday Cabaret.
It’s not a Music Box Christmas without the melodious sounds of The Beatles mixed with holiday music. The holiday show has become a tradition at The Music Box Theater.
Song selections include some of the group’s original Beatles/Christmas mashups, such as “Day Tripper”/”Run, Run Rudolph,” “Dear Prudence”/”Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” “Please Come Home for Christmas”/”O Darlin,” “Eleanor Rigby”/”We Three Kings,” “First Noel”/”Here Comes the Sun” and “Golden Slumbers”/”O Holy Night”/”The End,” and more. There will be lots of other holiday and The Beatles musical surprises
WHEN
WHERE
TICKET INFO
$45-$60