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Photo courtesy of TEATRX
TEATRX's 8th annual short film and short play festival, La Vida Es Cortos / Life Is Shorts Festival, illustrates how our future is built on the foundation of our past. In this year’s lineup we re-claim our heritage, overcome fear, honor those who came before us and choose hope to lead us into our future.
2026 Play Lineup
- Your Ofrenda Sucks! by Alvaro Saar Rios - A woman navigates an imperfect Día de Muertos ofrenda while communicating with her dead dog’s spirit.
- La Habra Ass Foos by Don Huesos - After feeling insecure about his Chicano identity, a young man adopts an exaggerated East L.A. persona, prompting his friends to remind him that staying true to himself is what truly matters.
- The Rooster Y La Luna by Christopher Cid - A nervous young rooster is convinced the moon has stolen the sun before his big first morning call.
- Miracles and Magic by Franky D. Gonzalez - A recovering addict and a stranger portray the grueling, unglamorous journey toward rehabilitation.
TEATRX's 8th annual short film and short play festival, La Vida Es Cortos / Life Is Shorts Festival, illustrates how our future is built on the foundation of our past. In this year’s lineup we re-claim our heritage, overcome fear, honor those who came before us and choose hope to lead us into our future.
2026 Play Lineup
- Your Ofrenda Sucks! by Alvaro Saar Rios - A woman navigates an imperfect Día de Muertos ofrenda while communicating with her dead dog’s spirit.
- La Habra Ass Foos by Don Huesos - After feeling insecure about his Chicano identity, a young man adopts an exaggerated East L.A. persona, prompting his friends to remind him that staying true to himself is what truly matters.
- The Rooster Y La Luna by Christopher Cid - A nervous young rooster is convinced the moon has stolen the sun before his big first morning call.
- Miracles and Magic by Franky D. Gonzalez - A recovering addict and a stranger portray the grueling, unglamorous journey toward rehabilitation.
WHEN
WHERE
MATCH - Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston
3400 Main St, Houston, TX 77002, USA
https://matchouston.org/events/2026/8th-annual-la-vida-es-cortos-life-shorts-festival
TICKET INFO
Pay-what-you-can from $10-$45
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.