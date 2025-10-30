The Drunk Shakespeare Society presents Drunk Christmas Carol

In Drunk Christmas Carol, one actor takes five shots of whiskey and attempts to take part in an epic retelling of the greatest holiday story of all time. When the holiday season’s hottest silver fox (sorry, Santa) is visited by three ghosts, will he change his ways, or get totally scrooged?

The Drunk Shakespeare Society is decking the halls with a tipsy and twisted toast to the big Dickens himself, and the season of spirits (the alcoholic kind).

There will be multiple performances on most days; check the official website for the full schedule.