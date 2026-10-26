houston holiday traditions
Houston star Lizzo to lead Thanksgiving parade, En Vogue for tree lighting
Houston Mayor John Whitmire has shared plans for two of the city’s most beloved holiday traditions: the 77th Annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade and Deck the Hall: The Mayor’s Holiday Tree Lighting Concert.
Scheduled to begin at 9 am on Thursday, November 26 (Thanksgiving Day), organizers have recruited Houston-born superstar Lizzo to serve as this year’s grand marshall. Houston native and current Miss America 2027 Regan Hutsell will join the celebration as a special guest.
“Welcoming Lizzo home as our Grand Marshal is a proud moment for Houston,” Mayor Whitmire said in a statement. “Her journey reflects the talent growing in our neighborhoods and communities. We look forward to gathering downtown this Thanksgiving to celebrate with our families and share this Houston tradition.”
A proud Alief Elsik High School alum and former student at the University of Houston, Lizzo made a splash earlier this year with a sold-out debut performance at the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo. The Elsik marching band will join its distinguished alumnae at the parade.
This year’s parade will feature 15 floats and 10 giant balloons, including a 50-foot Popeye, a 50-foot Santa Elmo, and a 40-foot Cookie Monster, as well as returning favorites such as the 40-foot H-E-Buddy, the University of Houston-Downtown’s 40-foot Ed-U-Gator, and the 25-foot Howdy. Other performers include RaeLynn paying tribute to Dolly Parton, Christian recording artist Micah Tyler performing “Little Drummer Boy,” and the Apache Belles performing their signature kick line.
“The H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade is a celebration of everything that makes Houston
extraordinary: community, tradition, and bringing people together,” said H-E-B executive Lisa Helfman. “From the students who march through downtown to the families who gather along the route each year, this tradition reflects the heart of our city. H-E-B is honored to help bring this celebration to life and excited to welcome Houston’s own Lizzo home for a memorable Thanksgiving with the community we’re privileged to serve.”
The parade is free to attend, but reserved seating is available for $30-39, depending on the section. Get more details at houstonthanksgivingparade.org.
The tree lighting ceremony and concert will take place on Saturday, December 5 from 4–9 pm at Hermann Square outside City Hall. Also free to attend, the concert will feature performances by En Vogue, MAJOR, and Jessica Sanchez.
“Deck the Hall brings Houstonians together to celebrate the season and the community we share,” said Mayor Whitmire. “This year, we’re giving families even more to enjoy with an expanded Winter Wonderland, outstanding performers and the lighting of our city’s holiday tree. I thank Reliant and all of our partners for helping us keep this holiday tradition free and welcoming to everyone.”
In addition to the concert, the event’s Winter Wonderland will feature carolers, school groups, and DJs. Attendees can also expect an ice luge, complimentary hot chocolate, free photos with Santa.
“There’s something special about seeing downtown Houston come alive for the holidays, and Reliant is proud to once again help bring this beloved tradition to our community,” said Reliant senior vice president Bill Clayton. “With great music, holiday lights, our fan-favorite blinking Santa hats and even more to enjoy this year, Deck the Hall gives Houstonians a fun, free way to celebrate the season together right in the heart of downtown.”