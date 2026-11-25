high-tech fun
Immersive, live-action gaming venue activates third Houston location
What's better than jogging off the extra pounds after Thanksgiving? Dodging lasers at Activate! The immersive game company is opening its third Houston-area location in a freestanding building just outside of Baybrook Mall on Saturday, December 5.
"Three locations in the Houston area still feels a little unreal to us," said Jason Thompson, chief operating officer of Activate America. "Katy and The Woodlands showed us how much this city loves to play, and we're so thankful for every guest who came back with a new group of friends in tow. Now it's Friendswood's turn. We're excited to be part of the Baybrook Mall neighborhood, and we're ready for the birthdays, the team outings and holiday parties."
Activate is part of the growing live-action gaming craze that's blown up across the nation since the end of COVID. These centers generally fall into two categories: virtual reality and real-world game rooms. Activate is the latter.
In its new 12,100-square-foot facility, players will move between 12 different arenas solving mental and physical challenges. These include the aforementioned Lasers; dodging surveillance cameras in Hide and Press, where players search for the correct button to escape. The rooms themselves can shift and adapt to run new games, offering more than 50 different experiences. Admission runs between $25 and $35 depending on the day and length of time played.
Activate first launched in January 2019 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. The brainchild of escape room entrepreneurs Adam and Megan Schmidt, it's grown into a worldwide company with locations across three continents. The first Houston location opened in 2023 in Katy, followed by The Woodlands in 2024.
“Expanding into Friendswood gives us a way to bring Activate closer to families and friends in the southeast Houston area,” said Thompson. “The fun is figuring out each challenge together, whether you’re dodging lasers or racing across the grid. We look forward to welcoming all players whether they are trying Activate for the first time or coming back to beat their best scores.”
The Baybrook Activate will host a grand opening on Saturday, December 5. The first 50 people in line starting at 8 am will play for half-price after the ribbon cutting. A live DJ will entertain the line while Blackline Coffee & Donuts provides refreshments. Attendees at the grand opening will get limited edition wristbands offering complimentary weekly gaming for 30 days.