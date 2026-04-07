The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston presents Latin Wave: New Films from Latin America

The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston will present the 19th annual Latin Wave: New Films from Latin America, screening films that reflect the region’s vibrant cinema landscape.

The line-up for the 2026 edition includes nine acclaimed recent releases from Latin America, including Kleber Mendonça Filho’s Academy Award-nominated The Secret Agent, Laura Casabé ‘s The Virgin of the Quarry Lake, and Enrique Bellande’s digitally restored Camisea, making its U.S. premiere at the MFAH.

Attending in person to present their films are Mexican filmmaker Urzula Barba Hopfner (Corina), and Peruvian filmmaker Augusto Zegarra (Runa Simi). Returning as the event’s artistic director is Carlos A. Gutiérrez, cofounder of Cinema Tropical, the leading presenter of Latin American cinema in the United States. Latin Wave 19 is programmed in collaboration with Cinema Tropical.

Go to the event website for a full schedule of screenings.