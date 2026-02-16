The ALLICE Collective presents A Social Experience: The HeART of Community

A Social Experience 2026: The HeART of Community will honor community leaders and celebrate the healing power of connection. HeART reflects both the heart of community care and the art of creative expression.

Storytelling and music are woven throughout the night to create moments that feel shared rather than staged. This is not a traditional sit-and-watch gala. Guests will engage with interactive elements, and take part in an evening that feels alive and participatory.

Proceeds from the evening support The ALLICE Collective’s community-based mental wellness work.