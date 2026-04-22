Italian Cultural & Community Center presents Open House

The Italian Cultural & Community Center’s annual Open House is a free community event that invites guests to explore Italian culture through food, vendors, and interactive experiences. Attendees can browse a curated selection of Italian vendors, including local businesses, boutique brands, and nationally recognized companies offering specialty foods and cultural products.

Throughout the afternoon, guests can enjoy cooking demonstrations, play tombola (a traditional Italian game similar to bingo), and learn more about the ICCC’s language classes and cultural programs. The event also features live performances from local opera singers and a breakdancer, children’s activities, product sampling, and displays from Italian brands and partners.

Unique highlights include Ferrari tours hosted by private owners and opportunities to connect with Houston’s Italian community.Whether visiting for the first time or returning as a supporter, the Open House offers a welcoming and engaging way to experience Italian culture, community, and tradition.