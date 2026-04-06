Public Art of the University of Houston System presents A Conversation with Mary Miss

Public Art of the University of Houston System will present a conversation with artist Mary Miss and experts in the fields of social sculpture, community building, and sustainability and resilience. Based in New York, Miss is known for her interdisciplinary work in land art, site-specific installation, and public art.

Miss will be joined by Rick Lowe, acclaimed artist and founder of Project Row Houses, and Jaime González, the first-ever executive director of the UH Institute for Ecological Resilience, to discuss her piece, 100 Chairs, from the University’s public art collection and her exploration of place and social intervention in the natural world.