Concert News
Alanis Morissette drops in for exclusive concert at intimate Houston hall
A very limited number of fans will be able to see an exclusive concert by singer Alanis Morissette, who will perform at White Oak Music Hall on Friday, May 29.
The concert will be part of the Wells Fargo Autograph Card Exclusives concert series, meaning that only Wells Fargo credit cardholders will be able to buy tickets.
Morissette visited the Houston area relatively recently, playing at Cynthia Wood Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands on June 16, 2024, but this will be a rare opportunity for fans to see her perform in a small, 1,000-capacity venue.
The singer just celebrated the 30th anniversary of her 1995 breakthrough album, Jagged Little Pill, which featured hits like "You Oughta Know," "You Learn," "Hand in My Pocket," "Ironic," and "Head Over Feet."
She has gone on to release 10 albums in her career, most recently The Storm Before the Calm in 2022.
She also turned Jagged Little Pill into a Broadway show of the same name, which came to Houston in 2023.
Tickets for the concert will be available for Wells Fargo Autograph cardholders to purchase at 10 am on Monday, March 23.
Tickets will go on sale for all Wells Fargo credit cardholders beginning at 10 am on Thursday, April 9.
Full details are available at wellsfargo.com/autographcardexclusives.
The show marks the 11th concert in the Wells Fargo Autograph Card Exclusives series, with previous concerts across the country featuring Fall Out Boy, Mumford & Sons, Dave Matthews, Lionel Richie, Brandi Carlile, Imagine Dragons, and more.