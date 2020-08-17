Houston's Orange Show revs up summer drive-in movie nights

With the global pandemic showing no signs of slowing down and the ever-increasing push for social distanced entertainment, drive-in theaters are making a major comeback, as evidenced by Rooftop Cinema Club’s offering at Sawyer Yards and the new drive-in at Shady Acres Saloon.

Now, after a successful run of flicks in June, the Orange Show Center for Visionary Art has announced that it will resume its pop-up Orange Show Drive-In Series this month, with plans to continue monthly through the end of the year, according to a press release.

Screenings will take place on the Orange Show’s 5-acre piece of property located at 2334 Gulf Terminal Dr., just south of downtown. (The site is adjacent to The Orange Show and Smither Park. )

The current screening schedule includes:

Friday, August 21 - Rushmore - Doors 6:30 pm; show 8 pm

Saturday, August 22 - Dazed and Confused - Doors 6:30 pm; show 8 pm

Sunday, August 23 - Boyz N The Hood - Doors 6:30 pm; show 8 pm

Tickets are $30 per vehicle. Films are projected onto a screen; sound is transmitted via FM radio. Each screening is limited to a 100 car capacity, according to the Orange Show.



Guests can bring their own food and beverages, or opt from to-go items such as popcorn, quesadillas, hot dogs, chips and guacamole, cookies, candy, aguas frescas, and more from Pico’s Restaurant.



Visitors are encouraged to wear masks when leaving their vehicles and to practice social distancing. Portable restrooms and sanitation stations will be set up throughout the venue.



Fans of the The Orange Show can make it an artful evening. Tours of the landmark will be available for an additional $15 ticket per vehicle and will take place prior to the 8 pm screenings, at 7 pm, 7:20 pm, and 7:40 pm.