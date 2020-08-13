Heights-area watering hole shakes up new drive-in movie nights

Houstonians looking for a new way to catch a movie while staying safely away from fellow fans have a new option. Heights-area watering hole, Shady Acres Saloon (1127 W 19th St.), is offering up a new weekend drive-in series, taking place every Friday and Saturday night through early September.

The new drive-in series is aptly titled The Best Little Drive-In in HTX (see what they did there?). “Our movies are shown on a state-of-the-art LED video wall which produces a brighter, higher contrast, and crisper image than other drive-ins,” Rachel Donelson of Generations A/V, which operates the event, tells CultureMap.

Tickets are $30 per car. In effort to ensure everyone has the best seat in the house, capacity is limited to just 15 cars per screening. Speaking of capacity, attending automobiles are allowed to pack ‘em in: “We don’t limit capacity to two people per car like other drive-ins,” Donelson adds.

Local music videos are featured in lieu of trailers. So far, featured acts have included Mind Shrine, Rogues Among Us, and Flower Graves. “We just landed The Ton Tons, Kingdom of Us, Gio Chamba, Astragal, Space Kiddettes, and Nathan Quick,” Donelson notes.

Currently, the Friday night theme is “Friday Night Frights,” offering up “heart-pounding thrillers, horror, and suspenseful films,” says Donelson. Saturdays, meanwhile, feature films inspired by a passion for live-music.

Not surprisingly, refreshments come courtesy of Shady Acres Saloon. Disposable food and beverage menus are delivered to each car; ordering comes via text message.

Here is the current movie lineup:

August 14 - The Rental

August 15 - Rocketman

August 21 - Relic

August 22 - High Fidelity

August 28 - Get Out

August 29 - Bohemian Rhapsody

August 4 - Ex Machina

September 5 - Straight Outta Compton

For more information, visit the official site.