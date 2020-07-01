Houston's rooftop and drive-in cinema reveals scorching July lineups

This pandemic summer is more horror than comedy, but one Houston-area movie purveyor is doing its best to salvage July entertainment during COVID-19 and social distancing.



Rooftop Cinema Club has unveiled its summer lineup at its original rooftop venue at BLVD Place in Uptown Houston and the popular Drive-In at Sawyer Yards. The new listings extend the summer schedule through August 2. Meanwhile, Sawyer Yards now features $20 “Late Night Date Night” tickets on weekdays.

The movie club will continue to host its $5 Community Screenings for those impacted by COVID-19 and also those in support of Black Lives Matter. All proceeds from its first film every Monday will be donated directly to the Houston Food Bank and to the Black Lives Matter organization, according to a press release.

Guests can check the film program online for the “Community Screening” banner to find those events and book tickets.

Tickets for the Drive-In at Sawyer Yards start at $28 per vehicle, regardless of occupancy. New for July, Rooftop Cinema is offering “Late Night Date Night” tickets for $20 per vehicle (maximum 2 people) for the second screenings on Sunday through Thursday. Guests have the option to bring their own snacks, choose to order concessions from Rooftop Cinema Club, or food from on-site food trucks all done online for a safe, contactless, experience.



Doors open at 7:15 pm, with the first of two showings each night starting at 8:30 pm. Here is the complete July schedule for Sawyer Yards.

July 1 - Shrek; Pretty Woman

July 2 - The Lego Movie; Boyz N the Hood

July 3 - Jurassic Park; The Terminator

July 5 - Grease; Girls Trip

July 6 - The Muppets (Community Screening); Rocketman

July 7 - Toy Story 4; If Beale Street Could Talk

July 8 - Stand By Me; The Shining

July 9 - The Sandlot; Do the Right Thing

July 10 - The Goonies; Friday

July 11 - Jurassic Park; Con Air

July 12 - Poetic Justice

July 13 - Moana (Community Screening); Grease

July 14 - The Breakfast Club; Bridesmaids

July 15 - How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World; A Nightmare on Elm Street

July 16 - The Princess Bride; Knives Out

July 17 - The Lost World: Jurassic Park; Casablanca

July 18 - The Lion King (2019); Eternal Sunshine of The Spotless Mind

July 19 - Grease; Pretty Woman

July 20 - Sister Act (Community Screening); What's Love Got to Do With It

July 21 - The Sandlot; Crazy, Stupid, Love

July 22 - Hocus Pocus; Poltergeist

July 23 - Finding Dory; Grease

July 24 - Friday

July 25 - Love Jones

July 26 - Up; Breakfast at Tiffany's

July 27 - Beauty and The Beast (Community Screening); Purple Rain

July 28 - Grease; Set It Off

July 29 - Friday the 13th

July 30 - Frozen II; Poetic Justice

July 31 - Space Jam; Fight Club

August 1 - The Goonies; Beverly Hills Cop

August 2 - The Sandlot; Dirty Dancing

New for July, Rooftop Cinema at BLVD Place has added a second screening after 11pm on Fridays and Saturdays. Tickets start at $17 per person for a one-person lounge seat. Tickets for couples, or anyone looking for a roomier loveseat, plus large popcorn, are $24 per person. Student discounts are also available starting at $15.30 per ticket, with valid I.D. required the night of the event.

Here is the full July schedule for the BLVD Place Rooftop venue:

July 6 - Breakfast at Tiffany's

July 7 - Do the Right Thing

July 8 - Hustlers

July 9 - You've Got Mail

July 10 - If Beale Street Could Talk; The Rocky Horror Picture Show

July 11 - Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood; A Nightmare on Elm Street

July 12 - The Breakfast Club

July 13 - Armageddon

July 14 - Jaws

July 15 - The Great Debaters

July 16 - The Notebook (Open Caption)

July 17 - Love Jones; Raising Arizona

July 18 - Grease; The Craft

July 19 - Clueless

July 20 - The Farewell

July 21 - Selena

July 22 - Hustle & Flow

July 23 - Dirty Dancing

July 24 - When Harry Met Sally; The Room

July 25 - The Great Gatsby; Friday the 13th

July 26 - The Wood

July 27 - Sweet Home Alabama

July 28 - The Sandlot

July 29 - Pulp Fiction

July 30 - Grease (Sing-Along)

July 31 - Dazed and Confused; Friday

August 1 - Love and Basketball; Death Becomes Her

August 2 - Pretty Woman (Open Caption)