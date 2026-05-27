the rustic returns
Pat Green's massive bar and live music venue begins building new Houston home
One of downtown Houston’s most popular venues for eating, drinking, and enjoying live music has taken the next step in its comeback. Construction has begun on the new downtown location of The Rustic, the bar, restaurant, and live music venue that counts Texas country star Pat Green as one of its owners.
The Rustic’s original downtown location at 1836 Polk St. closed at the end of 2025 to make way for the expansion of the George R. Brown Convention Center. At the time, The Rustic's owners, Dallas-based hospitality group Free Range Concepts, and Houston First Corporation, which owns the land and leases it to FreeRange, announced it would move to 1718 Jackson St., a parking lot that’s approximately two blocks south of the original location.
With construction underway, the new location is expected to open in March 2027. When it does, it will contain more than 18,000 square feet, including both indoor and outdoor spaces. Like its predecessor, it will have plenty of room for private events.
“Houston has always embraced The Rustic in a big way, and we’re incredibly excited to begin this next chapter downtown” FreeRange Concepts co-owner Kyle Noonan said in a statement. “This new location allows us to create an even bigger gathering place for great food, great music, and remarkable memories while continuing to be part of the energy and growth of Houston’s future.”
First opened in 2018, the Rustic features a wide-ranging menu of Texas-inspired dishes such as tacos, burgers, and steaks paired with cocktails, beer, and wine. Free Range opened a second location of the Rustic in Uptown Park in 2020. A scaled-down version opened at Hobby Airport in 2024.
The move is part of plans to expand the George R. Brown Convention Center. Slated to open in time for the Republican National Convention in 2028, the facility will add 700,000 square feet in a space adjacent to the existing building and a 100,000-square-foot pedestrian plaza that will be used for festivals and other events.
“Houston First is proud to continue our relationship with FreeRange Concepts and The Rustic by bringing the venue to the heart of what will be a new entertainment district downtown,” said Michael Heckman, President and CEO of Houston First. “This new location will energize the area by creating a vibrant gathering place for visitors and Houstonians alike, while strengthening the connectivity between the convention center, area hotels and other venues. The Rustic is exactly the kind of experience-driven concept that continues to elevate Houston as a premier destination.”