This Week's Hot Headlines
5 Houston universities declared world's best and more popular stories
Editor's note: It's time to catch up on the top Houston news of the week, from a historic Houston showing at the James Beard Awards to some of the best universities in the world. Read on for our most popular stories, then see our picks for the best weekend events.
1. 5 Houston universities named best in the world on new U.S. News list. Five Houston-area universities have been named among the best universities worldwide in U.S. News & World Report's just-released comprehensive list for 2026-2027.
2. Massive new country western dancehall now open in Southwest Houston. The wait for Houston’s newest destination for two stepping, boot scootin’, and line dancing has come to an end. Cowboys Red River Dance Hall and Saloon has officially opened its doors.
3. Houston restaurants have a historic night with 2 James Beard Award wins. Houston had a historic night at the James Beard Awards on June 15, held at the Lyric Opera of Chicago. Two of Houston’s six finalists took home prizes for both national and regional awards.
Houston was well-represented at the 2026 James Beard Awards Courtesy of HoustonFirst Corporation
4. VIP guests preview Houston’s pop-up World Cup playground. With the World Cup mayhem echoing across Houston, Pitch Live offered a sneak peek of its sprawling 34,000-square-foot EaDo venue.
5. 27 Houston companies make Fortune 500 for 2026, led by energy giants. Houston is a giant among U.S. hubs for corporate headquarters. The 2026 Fortune 500 lists 27 companies based in the Houston area, with many energy companies claiming top spots.