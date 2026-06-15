powering texas
27 Houston companies make Fortune 500 for 2026, led by energy giants
Houston is a giant among U.S. hubs for corporate headquarters.
The 2026 Fortune 500 lists 27 companies based in the Houston area, with many energy companies claiming top spots. Houston ties with Chicago for the second-most Fortune 500 headquarters, preceded only by New York City (53). Dallas-Fort Worth is home to 24 Fortune 500 headquarters.
Texas leads the nation for Fortune 500 headquarters (57), with California in the No. 2 spot and New York at No. 3.
“Texas is the undisputed headquarters of headquarters,” Gov. Greg Abbott said in a news release. “The world’s leading businesses invest with confidence in Texas because of our welcoming business climate, predictable regulatory environment, and skilled and growing workforce. People and businesses are choosing Texas because Texas works.”
The 2026 Fortune 500 ranks the largest U.S. corporations based on revenue in fiscal year 2025.
Here’s a rundown of the 27 Fortune 500 companies based in the Houston area.
- No. 9 ExxonMobil
- No. 21 Chevron
- No. 29 Phillips 66
- No.55 Sysco
- No. 75 ConocoPhillips
- No. 89 Enterprise Products Partners
- No. 103 Plains GP Holdings
- No. 133 Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- No. 149 NRG Energy
- No. 157 Quanta Services
- No. 164 Baker Hughes
- No. 173 Occidental Petroleum
- No. 179 Waste Management
- No. 201 EOG Resources
- No. 204 Group 1 Automotive
- No. 207 Halliburton
- No. 223 Cheniere Energy
- No. 236 Corebridge Financial
- No. 262 Targa Resources
- No. 266 Kinder Morgan
- No. 388 Westlake
- No. 435 CenterPoint Energy
- No. 438 APA
- No. 440 Comfort Systems USA
- No. 455 NOV
- No. 488 KBR
- No. 496 Coterra Energy. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma-based Devon Energy and Houston-based Coterra Energy merged in early May, with the combined company retaining the Devon Energy name and the Houston headquarters.The Greater Houston Partnership notes the Houston area soon will welcome its
28th Fortune 500 company. Expand Energy (formerly Chesapeake Energy), appearing at No. 362 on the 2026 list, says it’s moving its headquarters from Oklahoma City to Spring this year.
As the natural gas producer prepares to relocate to Texas, it’s hunting for a new leader. Nick Dell’Osso stepped down as president and CEO earlier this year. Board Chairman Michael Wichterich is interim president and CEO.
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This story was first published on our sister site InnovationMap.