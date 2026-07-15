weekend event planner
These are the top 14 things to do in Houston this weekend
It’s Traeday time again in Houston.
The 19th annual celebration, founded by rapper/community leader Trae tha Truth (check his Instagram page for details), will begin this Thursday. The week-long event features a series of events designed to support Houston families, uplift underserved communities, and create memorable experiences for residents of all ages.
This weekend also offers cool day parties, some fun gatherings for the kiddies, a Gilbert and Sullivan show, a bridal extravaganza, and not one but two Pink Floyd tribute shows.
Oh yeah, and the guy who directed this American Express commercial is coming home.
Thursday, July 16
Children’s Museum Houston presents “Gallery of Wonder” grand opening
Children’s Museum Houston officially opens the “Gallery of Wonder,” the nation's largest museum space dedicated exclusively to early learning. This 9,500-square-foot world of purposeful play is designed especially for children, from infancy through age 5, and their families. It's a place where hundreds of unforgettable firsts happen every day. Children can navigate Under the Waves, embark on adventures Into the Woods, grow through discovery in Tot*Spot, lend a helping hand in Viva Village, and explore Tree Top Terrace. 10:30 am.
Laura Rathe Fine Art presents "World of Color" opening reception
“World of Color,” a group exhibition featuring Pablo Dona, Miriam Fitzgerald Juskova, Gian Garofalo, and Lynn Sanders, brings together artists whose work reflects a sense of playfulness. Through curious and intuitive explorations of color, each artist engages with combinations that create a childlike sense of discovery. Their practices emerge from deeply personal spaces, including moments of memory, influence, and connection that draw them closer to early experiences. 6 pm.
Coffee House Houston presents “A Night of Laughs”
Coffee House Houston will be bringing some comedy to its periodic, pay-what-you-can live concert series this weekend. Titled “A Night of Laughs,” the show will include comedy headliner Andy Huggins (America’s Got Talent), feature comedian Bob Biggerstaff (Last Comic Standing), and more. Just a reminder that viewer discretion is advised: this performance will contain adult language, mature themes, and humor intended for audiences 18 years and older. People who are offended by strong language or controversial topics may not want to attend. 7:30 pm.
Friday, July 17
Arthouse Houston presents Wes Anderson Homecoming Soiree
Yes, our boy Wes Anderson is coming home for this one-night-only event, benefiting the preservation of the Historic Garden Oaks Theater and the founding of a new Arts & Film Center. The evening will include a "Founders Experience,” followed by a reception for all with charcuterie and wine by City Kitchen and Dionysus Imports, live music by the Kelly Doyle Trio, and a silent auction. The film program begins with a personal introduction by Anderson and screening of five of his short films. 7 pm.
Memorial Hermann Broadway at the Hobby Center presents Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Moulin Rouge! The Musical features a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur, and glory, a world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Baz Luhrmann’s 2001 film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. The production is a theatrical celebration of truth, beauty, freedom, and — above all — love. 7:30 pm (2 & 7:30 pm Saturday; 1:30 & 7 pm Sunday).
Brit Floyd in concert
Pink Floyd cover band Brit Floyd comes to Houston as part of its 2026 world tour: “The Moon, The Wall and Beyond.” The new production celebrates two of the most iconic and influential albums in rock history — Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side of the Moon and The Wall — with a show that captures the spirit, sound, and spectacle of the legendary band. Even fans of Wish You Were Here-era Floyd will enjoy this performance. 8 pm.
Houston Symphony presents Summer Symphony Nights
This will be the last weekend Houstonians can head out to Miller Outdoor Theatre for some free culture. Houston Symphony's Summer Symphony Nights feature beloved masterworks by Beethoven, Tchaikovsky, and Dvořák as well as contemporary pieces that reflect the rich diversity of symphonic music today. For two nights, attendees can immerse themselves in the timeless world of classical music, performed by the Symphony, who will take the stage alongside an exciting roster of rising star soloists and up-and-coming conductors. 8:30 pm.
Saturday, July 18
Quad Houston presents 9AM in Houston
Quad Houston welcomes one of the country's fastest-growing, daytime event experiences, 9AM in Houston, this weekend. The space will be transformed into an energetic daytime social experience where music, cocktails, food, and genuine connections replace the traditional late-night party scene. The event is designed for guests looking for something different — a high-energy atmosphere that blends the excitement of a premium party with the comfort of a daytime gathering. 9 am.
The Bridal Extravaganza Show
The Bridal Extravaganza Show will provide guests the opportunity to taste cake samples, sip champagne, shop designer gowns, and enjoy networking with experienced wedding vendors - all in one location. The two-day event creates an interactive space for bridal parties to connect with hundreds of local vendors to help bring their dream wedding to life. Brides, grooms, and their entourage can explore all things bridal from DJs, florists, caterers, and more. Noon.
Moody Center for the Arts presents Summer Jam
Cool off and get creative at the Moody's annual Summer Jam. The event will feature family-friendly art activities, galleries to explore, an indoor farmer’s market, local food vendors, and more. Co-presented with Informal Grub, attendees will have access to the exhibitions of Masako Miki, Nick Vaughan, and Jake Margolin. Kids will enjoy a scavenger hunt, face painting, and bubble play. Best of all, this free event comes with $6 parking. Noon.
Gilbert & Sullivan Society of Houston presents The Gondoliers
Set in colorful Venice, The Gondoliers follows two charming gondolier brothers, Marco and Giuseppe, who discover that one of them is heir to a distant throne — but no one knows which. Complicating matters, the rightful king was married as an infant, leaving one brother accidentally with two wives. What follows is a whirlwind of romance, mistaken identity, and comedic twists, all resolved with a signature Gilbert and Sullivan ending. Through Sunday, July 26. 7 pm (2:30 pm Sunday).
Sunday, July 19
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston presents Misan Harriman: Shoot the People
Nigerian-born British photographer/filmmaker Misan Harriman has created powerful photographs highlighting the resilience of activists fighting for equality, civil rights, and social justice. This profile accompanies him to global protests while also capturing his candid reflections on his life and career. Using historical context, interviews with human rights leaders, and explorations of digital activism, the documentary reveals how Harriman’s lens inspires viewers to recognize their own power in shaping a more just society. 2 pm.
Good Vibes Only Block Party
The Good Vibes Only Block Party, which is currently in the middle of a Texas tour, returns to Houston for six hours of music, culture, and community overlooking the skyline. Expect the city's best DJs spinning everything from hip-hop and R&B to Afrobeats, house, dancehall, and feel-good classics. Enjoy handcrafted cocktails, local food vendors, games, photo moments, and the signature energy that has made Good Vibes Only one of Texas' favorite outdoor experiences. 4 pm.
The Australian Pink Floyd Show
The Australian Pink Floyd Show reproduces the complete Pink Floyd experience. For the 2026 Happiest Days of Our Lives Tour, the group will perform a collection of greatest hits that resonate deeply with Pink Floyd fans worldwide. The show includes a world class light and laser show, video animations, state of the art, high resolution LED screen technology, and other special effects. In true Pink Floyd tradition, the performance includes a giant inflatable pig and a pink kangaroo. 8 pm.